Is Russell Wilson playing tonight? Update on QB ahead of Broncos vs. Rams

Russell Wilson is unlikely to play in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Denver Broncos franchise QB has been active in this year's preseason as he attempts to acclimatize to Sean Payton's system. However, it is doubtful that Payton will risk his franchise QB in the final fixture of the preseason so close to the team's regular-season opener.

Rather than play Russell Wilson, Sean Payton will likely give reps to his backup options at the position. Most final preseason games are for fringe players who may or may not make the final cuts. It is not the sort of game that a chiseled veteran like Wilson would be seen taking offensive reps.

How to watch Broncos vs. Rams?

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams face in what is each franchise's last preseason game of 2023. Both teams will likely field a much-rotated roster tonight to keep their day-one starter fresh.

The fixture will likely be a tune-up for the upcoming 2023 regular season and the last chance for fringe players to impress. Both the Broncos and Rams will be looking to return to the postseason in 2023, and it all begins with a successful preseason. Their preseason games end tonight and should feature a wide range of highlight reel plays.

Here's the time, channel, and everything you need to know about tonight's game:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT | 6 p.m. PT

Local TV channels: ABC-7 (Los Angeles), 9 NEWS (Denver)

National TV Channel: NFL Network

Live streams: FuboTV, NFL+ and DAZN

What to expect from Russell Wilson in 2023?

Russell Wilson had arguably the worst season of his professional football career in 2022, and to be sincere, any improvement in 2023 will be seen as a success.

Wilson joined the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, as he left the Seattle Seahawks after a successful 10-year tenure with the franchise. Wilson arrived in Denver to much fanfare, as the Broncos faithful expected him to be the missing piece to a potential Super Bowl-winning side.

Unfortunately, the reverse was the case, as the Broncos seemed to win games despite Wilson's poor performances rather than the other way around. Wilson's iffy form saw him guide the team to a 4−11 record in games he started, the worst win-loss record of his career. That meant that the Broncos missed the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season.

Of course, we do not expect Russell Wilson to be as bad as he was last season. Wilson has a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton to guide him. He has also participated fully in preseason preparations for the first time in ages, and he looks to be getting along better with his teammates. If things go according to plan in 2023, Wilson's gigantic contract would look less like a mistake and relatively a savvy bargain by the Broncos head office.

