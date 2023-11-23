Is Sam Howell of Korean descent? All you need to know about Commanders QB's roots

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is one of the better QBs in the National Football League. The North Carolina alum spent his first year as a backup on the Commanders bench but became a starter ahead of the 2023 season.

Yes, Sam Howell is of Korean descent. His American grandfather met his Korean grandmother while residing in Korea in 1960 after the Korean War. In this article, we will take a look at his Korean heritage and how he's performing this season.

Sam Howell's Korean heritage

Sam Howell's Korean heritage can be traced to his grandmother, Han Howell. As reported by the Washington Commanders' website, Han met Sam's grandfather, Bruce Howell, while he resided in South Korea in 1960 after the Korean War.

Han and Bruce Howell fell in love and subsequently married and settled in North Carolina with their two children. Unfortunately, soon after their move to North Carolina, Bruce died, and Han was left to take care of two children on her own.

Never one to give up, Han Howell got involved in numerous businesses such as dry cleaning, retailing and working in restaurants. She did all of this while being deeply involved in the church, serving as a trustee and deacon at the Bethany Korean Presbyterian Church. During all of this, she never neglected her family.

Sam Howell recalled his grandmother hosting family and friends and cooking Korean delicacies for everyone. Furthermore, Han was a regular attendee at Sam's High School games, where Sam's dad, Duke Howell, was the offensive coordinator for the team.

Sadly, Han Howell passed away before she could watch her beloved grandson become an NFL starting quarterback. However, Sam has fond memories of the time he spent with his grandmother, and he has plans to delve deeper into his Korean heritage.

How is Sam Howell performing this season?

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the Washington Commanders named Sam Howell as the team's starting quarterback ahead of veteran Jacoby Brissett. That came after a fallow rookie season that saw him start just one game, with a total of 169 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Howell has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, with the North Carolina shot-caller leading the NFL in passing yards entering Week 12. Howell is the first QB this season to throw for over 3,000 yards.

Howell has racked up a stat line of 3,039 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and two rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He is one of the breakout offensive stars of 2023 and a lone shining light in what has been a difficult season for Washington fans.