Is Saquon Barkley injured? Exploring reason behind Eagles RB missing practice ahead of Super Bowl 2025 

Saquon Barkley is the superstar of the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles. The running back broke off many gigantic plays on their run to the Super Bowl, with five touchdowns in the past two playoff games alone. His first season back in Pennsylvania has been a huge success.

During his six seasons with the New York Giants, he experienced limited playoff success, with a single appearance and a 38-7 beatdown against the Eagles in 2022. Now, he's in a more competitive team and will play the biggest game of his career on Feb. 9.

Barkley's name popped up on the injury report on Thursday, and Philadelphia fans might be forgiven if their heart sank for a small moment after they read his name listed as a Did Not Practice (DNP). However, there was absolutely nothing to be concerned about, as he was just given an extra day to rest in preparation for the big game.

Playing smart with Barkley has worked greatly for the franchise. They rested him for the Week 18 game against the Giants, and it proved the correct decision: He has 442 yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games.

Saquon Barkley's Historic Season: Eagles running back broke many records in 2024

Finishing the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards was impressive, as Barkley was just the ninth player in league history to cross the 2,000-yard mark, and with an extra game, he had a great chance to surpass Eric Dickerson's all-time record, who had 2,105 yards in 1984.

But he did not have the chance. Head coach Nick Sirianni decided that he would not play in the final game of the regular season, as their playoff seeding was already guaranteed. Resting starters was the right move, as their playoff run to New Orleans has proved.

His 255 rushing yards in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams were a record for the franchise in a single game. Now, he needs just 30 yards in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs to become the running back with the most yards in a single season – but unlike Dickerson's record, this version also counts playoff games.

Do you think Saquon Barkley will lead the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl glory on Feb. 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

