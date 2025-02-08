  • home icon
  Is Saquon Barkley playing Super Bowl 59? Exploring Eagles RB's availability vs Chiefs

Is Saquon Barkley playing Super Bowl 59? Exploring Eagles RB's availability vs Chiefs

By Arnold
Modified Feb 08, 2025 23:30 GMT
NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Is Saquon Barkley playing Super Bowl 59? Exploring Eagles RB's availability vs Chiefs. (Credits: Getty)

Saquon Barkley has been in the spotlight for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl 59 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back is widely considered the biggest offensive threat for the Eagles and fans want to know if Barkley will play in the big game on Sunday.

Is Saquon Barkley playing in Super Bowl 59?

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will play Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will play Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Credits: Getty)

Barring any late injury or setback, Saquon Barkley will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The Eagles running back is active on the roster and will lead his team's offensive backfield.

Moreover, Barkley kept away from the injury report during the week. He took part in full practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Hence, all signs point toward Barkley suiting up for Sunday's finale.

Saquon Barkley signed for the Eagles in the 2024 off-season. He previously spent six seasons with the New York Giants.

Since Barkley is one of Philly's top offensive weapons, he will likely get the ball more often to help the team's offense.

How has Eagles RB Saquon Barkley performed this season?

Barkley is enjoying a stellar season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back finished the regular season with 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries. He also added 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions across 16 games, helping Philly clinch the NFC East.

Barkley continued his sublime run into the postseason. He recorded 119 yards on 25 carries in Philly's wild-card round win against the Green Bay Packers.

Barkley then posted an incredible 205 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against the LA Rams in the divisional round. He also tallied 118 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game against the Washington Commanders.

Now, the Eagles will hope that Barkley can deliver for them in the big game against Kansas City on Sunday.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs- Eagles Super Bowl clash, where you can catch Barkley in action:

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Edited by William Paul
