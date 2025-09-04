  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the Cowboys? Eagles RB's status revealed for Week 1 TNF clash

Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the Cowboys? Eagles RB's status revealed for Week 1 TNF clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:14 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the Cowboys? Eagles RB's status revealed for Week 1 TNF clash - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley recently took the top spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2025, following a remarkable season in which he won the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Philadelphia Eagles rusher became only the ninth player in NFL history to reach the 2000-yard rushing milestone last season, making it arguably the most memorable running back season in recent memory.

Ad

The 28-year-old sensation notched 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 attempts during the regular season. He finished with 2,283 scrimmage yards from 378 touches.

Barkley will look to continue in that rich vein of form this year. He needs 1,909 yards in 2025 to break Eric Dickerson's two-season rushing record.

As the Eagles get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 regular season, let's find out below if Barkley will be available on Thursday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Will Saquon Barkley play on Thursday night vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

Saquon Barkley is in optimal shape, having participated fully in practice this week, meaning he's not at risk of missing the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has recently emphasized Barkley's value to the team, pointing out that he is healthy and remains a vital component of the team's offensive plan this year.

Ad

Barkley is expected to shoulder roughly the same workload this season as he did in Philly's offense last season. This is because the team trusts his explosiveness to worry NFL defenses in both the passing and running game.

If the Cowboys want to have any chance of defeating the defending Super Bowl champs, they will need to figure out how to restrict Saquon Barkley on Thursday night.

Ad

How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles regular-season opener?

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to turn things around this season after finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last year, but they couldn't have asked for a more difficult start to the 2025 season. They are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in the 2025 regular-season curtain raiser.

Ad

The Eagles will definitely want to start the season on a high note in their pursuit of back-to-back Super Bowl victories. For the Cowboys, a victory will be a huge confidence boost following their disappointing season.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Peacock, DirecTV, NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications