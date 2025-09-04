Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs the Cowboys? Eagles RB's status revealed for Week 1 TNF clash

Saquon Barkley recently took the top spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2025, following a remarkable season in which he won the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Philadelphia Eagles rusher became only the ninth player in NFL history to reach the 2000-yard rushing milestone last season, making it arguably the most memorable running back season in recent memory.The 28-year-old sensation notched 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 attempts during the regular season. He finished with 2,283 scrimmage yards from 378 touches.Barkley will look to continue in that rich vein of form this year. He needs 1,909 yards in 2025 to break Eric Dickerson's two-season rushing record.As the Eagles get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 regular season, let's find out below if Barkley will be available on Thursday night.Will Saquon Barkley play on Thursday night vs. the Dallas Cowboys?Saquon Barkley is in optimal shape, having participated fully in practice this week, meaning he's not at risk of missing the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has recently emphasized Barkley's value to the team, pointing out that he is healthy and remains a vital component of the team's offensive plan this year.Barkley is expected to shoulder roughly the same workload this season as he did in Philly's offense last season. This is because the team trusts his explosiveness to worry NFL defenses in both the passing and running game.If the Cowboys want to have any chance of defeating the defending Super Bowl champs, they will need to figure out how to restrict Saquon Barkley on Thursday night.How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles regular-season opener?The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to turn things around this season after finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last year, but they couldn't have asked for a more difficult start to the 2025 season. They are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in the 2025 regular-season curtain raiser.The Eagles will definitely want to start the season on a high note in their pursuit of back-to-back Super Bowl victories. For the Cowboys, a victory will be a huge confidence boost following their disappointing season.Game details:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ETLocation: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaTV: NBCAnnouncers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: Peacock, DirecTV, NFL+