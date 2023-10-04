Is Saquon Barkley playing in Week 5? Giants RB’s availability status explored

Saquon Barkley has arguably been the most important player in the New York Giants offense for the entire duration of his career, whenever he's healthy. Unfortunately, this has been a major issue for Barkley over the years, and it has once again affected him during the 2023 NFL season. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and has been unable to play since then.

Barkley's next opportunity to return to the field will come in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The Giants and all of Barkley's managers in fantasy football are hoping he will be healthy enough to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Saquon Barkley playing in Week 5?

Saquon Barkley

Confused about Brian Robinson Jr.'s trade value? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair return

The nature of Saquon Barkley's injury suggests that his playing in Week 5 is probably unlikely, though he seemingly has a chance. He was officially diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, an injury typically taking a month or more to make a comeback from. Barkley being a running back makes it even more challenging, considering the physical demands of the specific position.

On the more positive, Barkley was able to practice in a limited fashion ahead of the New York Giants' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He was ultimately ruled out for the contest, but the fact that he has increased his physical activity is relatively encouraging for his outlook.

Barkley's practice activity during the Giants' Week 5 preparations for the Miami Dolphins will give a better idea about his potential availability this week.

Managers looking to buy low on Barkley during his injury absence should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

The Giants desperately need Saquon Barkley to salvage their 2023 season

Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have struggled to just a 1-3 record so far during the 2023 NFL season. This is a disappointing start for them, especially considering they defeated the Minnesota Vikings to advance during the NFL Playoffs last year. They are now in jeopardy of falling out of postseason contention this year.

Barkley's injury absence can partially explain their struggles while demonstrating his elite value to their potential success. In the Giants' last 11 games that Barkley was forced to miss due to an injury, they have compiled just a 3-8 record. This shows how urgent it is for him to return to their lineup.

Before potentially replacing Barkley in fantasy football lineups, make sure to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

The Giants have a crucial Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, one of the best overall teams in the NFL. It will be a challenging game for them, regardless of who is playing, but having Saqun Barkley as their starting running back instead of Matt Breida surely gives them a better chance at pulling off an upset.

Still pondering whom to start for Bears vs Commanders? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer