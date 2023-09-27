Is Saquon Barkley playing this week? Giants RB’s status explored for Week 4

Saquon Barkley got off to a fairly decent start to the 2023 NFL season. The New York Giants running back has racked up 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries across two games.

Barkley sustained an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of New York's 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. He subsequently missed the Week 3 clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, fans are curious to know whether Barkley will be fit enough to feature in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Oct. 2.

Will Saquon Barkley play in Week 4 vs. Seahawks?

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain on his right leg and initial reports claimed that he could miss two or three games.

After being ruled out for the Week 3 defeat against the 49ers, the Giants have received a positive update on Barkley. Reports claim that the player might be able to return ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll described Barkley’s status as day-to-day, giving him an outside chance to feature in Week 4.

However, Barkley is still listed as questionable on the Giants injury report. New York will see how the running back fares in training this week before potentially deciding whether he will play against the Seattle Seahawks.

Saquon Barkley's stats this season

Barkley recorded 51 yards on 12 carries in Week 1. However, the New York Giants suffered a 40-0 thrashing against the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.

In Week 2, Barkley helped New York to a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He managed 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries before exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

Barkley was sorely missed in Week 3 as the Giants suffered their second defeat of the season. However, New York will be hoping that its star running back returns to action sooner rather than later.