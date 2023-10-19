Is Saquon Barkley playing this week? Update on Giants RB for Week 7 vs. Commanders

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley's status ahead of Week 7 remains unclear. The former Pro Bowler has been battling with an ankle injury all season long, and he has been limited in practice all week.

Barkley is one of the finest running backs in the league when fit. But unfortunately, he hasn't had the best luck with injuries since getting drafted by the Giants in 2018. Thus, in this piece, we will take a look at the Penn State alum's injury status, what happened to him, and his likely return date.

Saquon Barkley Injury Update

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Saquon Barkley was listed as a limited practice participant at the Giants' practice on Wednesday.

The dynamic running back is among a host of injury concerns for the Giants ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Other questionable players for Week 7 include Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Matt Peart, Wan'Dale Robinson, and John Michael Schmitz.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

Barkley returned to the New York Giants lineup for their Week 6 fixture against the Buffalo Bills. He rushed the ball 28 times for 98 yards in his first game in three weeks due to an ankle injury. The Penn State alum was decent in his return but couldn't stop the Giants from slumping to yet another defeat.

However, the workload has taken a toll on Barkley heading into Week 7. We expect Brian Daboll to manage Barkley's workload better in the coming weeks.

Barkley has had a moderately successful season from the statistical point, racking up a stat line of 53 carries, 207 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games. He is a long way from replicating his productivity from the 2022 NFL season.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

Barkley might make his return to the Gridiron on Sunday. The Giants backfield star has dealt with a niggling ankle injury recently, but that's something that still can be managed. We expect that Barkley will split snaps with the other running backs on the Giants roster.

The Giants will likely rely on their run game since franchise QB Daniel Jones remains questionable due to a neck injury.