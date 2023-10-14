Is Shaedon Sharpe related to Shannon Sharpe? Broncos TE’s family explored

Shannon Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, revolutionizing the position with his unique skillset and also gaining attention for his boisterous personality. Shaedon Sharpe, meanwhile is a burgeoning guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. They are not related to each other.

Besides the differences in sports, they also have differing nationalities. While the former is obviously American, the latter is from Canada.

Born in Chicago, Illinois to Peter and Mary Alice (nee Dixon), Shannon Sharpe has two siblings: brother Sterling, who played wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers for seven seasons; and sister Sherra, who is a businesswoman and the CEO of marketing firm Sharpe Enterprises.

Moving to Glennville, Georgia at an early age, he excelled athletically but not academically in high school, recalling:

"I was a terrible student. I didn't graduate magna cum laude, I graduated 'Thank you, Lawdy!'"

Sharpe did his college athletics at the largely unknown Savannah State University, competing in football, basketball, and track and field. After graduating, he faced doubts over his size: too large for a WR, but too small for a TE - likely explaining why he did not come off the board in the 1990 draft until the seventh round. This Secret Base video delves deeper into said doubts:

Shannon Sharpe calls 49ers' Brock Purdy a system quarterback

Shannon Sharpe's on-field contributions are already the stuff that legends are made of, which got him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. But equally significant are his broadcasting contributions, both as a studio analyst and morning show host.

As of this writing, Sharpe currently plies his trade on ESPN as a recurring guest on First Take. In his latest appearance on the show, he downplayed Brock Purdy's success with the San Francisco 49ers, refusing to call him elite:

"He's a product of the system. It's more a credit to Kyle Shanahan and what he has done. I'm not sure if we remove Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan and Brandon Aiyuk we would still see this Brock Purdy.

"Now, that's not to take away from what he's doing. It's OK for him to be in the MVP discussion and not be Patrick Mahomes or Tua or an elite quarterback. He still has to go out there and operate -- he just doesn't have to do as much as say those other guys.

"If he had to switch places with Patrick Mahomes and do what he does, I'm not sure Brock Purdy could do that - the ability to run the football with Christian McCaffrey and all the weapons, get it in Aiyuk's hands, Deebo's hands, Kittle's hands, and let them do the work."

He also discussed Stefon Diggs' antics during the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, among other topics.