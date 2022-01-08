Is Shailene Woodley's net worth more than fiance Aaron Rodgers in 2022?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He's been a mainstay in the NFL for years while keeping the Packers in contention year after year. Rodgers has won three NFL MVP awards and was the Super Bowl MVP back in 2010. After nearly two decades as a starter in the NFL, you would expect Aaron Rodgers to have a rather luxurious net worth.

E! News @enews Here to watch: Shailene Woodley opened up about her fiancé Aaron Rodgers and it was goals.Here to watch: eonli.ne/3pMhZtw Shailene Woodley opened up about her fiancé Aaron Rodgers and it was goals. ❤️Here to watch: eonli.ne/3pMhZtw https://t.co/dKrPOCHtMC

Even more so, Aaron Rodgers is part of a power couple. His fiancee is actress Shailene Woodley, who is best known for her roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and the Divergent movie series. While she has been completely involved in her career and has not been seen publicly with Rodgers often, she has made headlines lately with her soon-to-be husband.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth is about $120 million

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

As both Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are A-listers in their respective fields, who technically has the bigger net worth?

Aaron Rodgers not only has his NFL salary earnings, but several large endorsement deals with companies such as Adidas, State Farm, Sharpie, IZOD, Bose, Bergstrom Automotive, Zenith Watches, TaylorMade Golf, QuickBook, FedEX, and CashApp. His deal with State Farm Insurance is worth millions of dollars, and he has his own acting credits, including Game of Thrones and The Office. His net worth is estimated at around $120 million.

Shailene Woodley started her career at the age of four as a model. Early in her career, she took small television roles. Her first "big break" was in 2008 as the star of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The show aired until 2013. Woodley's first role in a movie was The Descendants in 2011 with George Clooney as a co-star. Her credits include the Divergent trilogy, The Fault in Our Stars, Snowden and The Mauritanian. Woodley has been nominated for two Golden Globes and eight MTV Movie Awards, winning five times. Her net worth comes in at around $12 million.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most people have a poor understanding of the entertainment industry. Not every actor/actress is worth $100 million like Johnny Depp or Dwayne Johnson, but they make a good living. Woodley earns a minimum of $40,000 per television episode and her pay from movies varies. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers brings home the most bacon after two NFL contracts worth over $100 million each.

Edited by Windy Goodloe