Is SpongeBob playing at the Super Bowl? Inside Nickelodeon's plans for 2024 49ers vs Chiefs battle

Yes, SpongeBob SquarePants will be performing at Super Bowl 2024, who is an undeniable cultural figure of our childhoods.

This year's Super Bowl will be broadcasted on TV giant CBS, and in addition to that, there will be a first-of-its-kind, kid-friendly version on Nickelodeon that will run simultaneously. The Nickelodeon broadcast will see the iconic cast of SpongeBob SquarePants take over Super Bowl hosting duties.

Sandy Cheeks will act as the sideline reporter. Lobster Larry will provide commentary and play-by-play, while Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants will co-host the broadcast.

To open the broadcast, SpongeBob SquarePants will perform "Sweet Victory" by David Glen Eisley while being joined by his fellow cast members. This will surely be a nostalgic moment for TV show fans, as the cast performed "Sweet Victory" during a classic Season 2 episode.

Nickelodeon's plans for Super Bowl 2024

Paramount Global is behind this one-of-a-kind children's version of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl matchup. The big game will air on Nickelodeon, while the traditional broadcast will air on CBS.

Furthermore, in an interesting tidbit, the Nickelodeon version of the Super Bowl game has sold over ten alternative commercial slots, as Nickelodeon will not air ads for R-rated movies or alcohol. CBS will air the Super Bowl at 6:30 pm, and Nickelodeon will air its family-friendly telecast simultaneously.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 will feature a rematch of Super Bowl 2019 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The big game will see Patrick Mahomes and Co. attempt to be the first franchise in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl games.

In their way is a stacked San Francisco 49ers’ roster coached by offensive genius Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers had the best record in the NFC Conference and featured Pro Bowlers George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and more. They'll seek sweet revenge after their 2019 Super Bowl heartbreak.

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30 pm ET

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon