Is Stefon Diggs going to the Cowboys? Why Bills WR's social media activity could amount to nothing

Stefon Diggs is in the middle of his annual trade rumors during the 2024 NFL offseason. His recent social media activity suggests that he may wish to move on from the Buffalo Bills.

On his personal X account, Diggs changed his bio to "Ready for whatever," and paired it with a banner photo of himself waving.

The superstar wide receiver was in a similar situation last offseason when many around the NFL believed that he would be traded or released. The rumor was resolved when the Bills gave him a massive four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Just one year later, the same rumors have resurfaced.

Among the favorites to land Diggs, if he does happen to leave the Bills, are the Dallas Cowboys. He has long been connected to them because his brother, Trevon Diggs, also plays for the Cowboys.

There has been much speculation that he may want to team up with him, though he has never confirmed those rumors. While the theory seems to make some sense, it's probably unlikely that it will happen.

Why Stefon Diggs to the Cowboys is a no-go

The same contract extension that helped settle Stefon Diggs' rumored differences with the Buffalo Bills last year is likely the biggest reason he is unlikely to switch teams this year. Releasing him during the 2024 NFL offseason would cost the Bills nearly $50 million in dead cap money. Trading him would result in more than $30 million in dead cap money.

This is a steep penalty that most teams would be unwilling to take on. But even if the Bills decided they were willing to do so, Diggs going to the Dallas Cowboys is even more unlikely. He carries a massive cap hit of about $28 million for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The Cowboys currently only have about $8 million in available cap space. They also have some major decisions to make on their own roster.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Zack Martin are all entering the final year of their contracts this season. All of them are seeking significant extensions and will command an expensive price tag to do so.

It's much more likely that Jerry Jones focuses his salary cap money on retaining his own players than acquiring another star wide receiver who is already highly paid.