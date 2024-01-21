Is Stefon Diggs playing tonight? Latest on Bills WR's injury for Divisional Playoff showdown vs Chiefs

Buffalo Bills' wideout Stefon Diggs is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. Diggs is a handful for defenders on his day, and his silky route running is one of his best abilities.

Ahead of the Buffalo Bills Divisional round game versus reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, Diggs doesn't have an injury designation. This is good news considering there was some concern about his availability.

Stefon Diggs injury status: What happened to Bills WR?

Stefon Diggs looked to suffer a foot injury in his side's wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Due to this injury, the perennial Pro Bowler was limited to seven catches for 52 yards and zero touchdowns.

Hence, Diggs was a non-participant in Thursday's training session due to his foot concern and for rest purposes. However, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott told NFL Network that he was not concerned about Diggs' health coming into the weekend.

Diggs has subsequently been officially cleared to play in tonight's game as he looks to help the Bills break their playoff losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills' injury report ahead of Kansas City Chiefs divisional round game

It is important to note that Stefon Diggs was not the only key member of the Bills with injury worries heading into tonight's game.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs website, the team will be without wide receiver Gabe Davis, cornerback Christian Benford, safety Taylor Rapp, and linebacker Baylon Spector due to numerous injury issues. None of these players practiced this week and aren't in tonight's squad for the game versus the Chiefs.

Furthermore, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Taron Johnson, cornerback Rasul Douglas, and punter Sam Martin are questionable.

The Bills will still fancy their chances against the Chiefs, as they will rely on their star quarterback, Josh Allen, and his supporting cast. Allen rose to the occasion against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it's hard to imagine him doing anything less in their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tonight will be an entertaining game, and whoever wins will be a worthy opponent to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.