Is Stefon Diggs playing tonight? Update on Bills WR for Week 10 MNF vs Broncos

The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos on November 13 and will attempt to snap out of a bad run that has seen them drop three of their previous five games. It includes a prime-time setback to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

The squad has sustained a number of noteworthy injuries this season, particularly in defense. At the end of last week, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs appeared on the injury list due to a back problem. As a result, his availability for the game at Highmark Stadium was thrown in doubt.

Stefon Diggs injury update: Latest on Bills WR for Week 10 MNF

Ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills have released their final injury report.

Stefon Diggs was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday after he appeared on the injury report on Friday with a back issue. In spite of this, he is set to start today's game at Highmark Stadium as he does not have an injury designation heading into Monday.

The standout receiver assured interviewers on Saturday that he would be OK to play against the Broncos when they inquired. Declaring that he will be playing "100 percent" on Monday night, he explained that the Bills' proactive rather than reactive approach was the reason for his restricted practice participation. He also mentioned that, in order to avoid aggravating the issue, he didn't do anything during practice that day other than stretch.

This season, Diggs has amassed an amazing 70 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tight end Dawson Knox was placed on injured reserve, so the team has already been operating without one of its best offensive players. Losing Diggs would be extremely devastating for the Bills, who are in desperate need of a win later today.

What time and channel is the Broncos vs Bills game on tonight?

NFL Week 10 action will conclude with the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos game on Monday Night Football. ESPN and ABC will broadcast live coverage of the game, which is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM EST. From the commentary booth, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the action, with Lisa Salters serving as the sideline reporter.

Peyton and Eli Manning will return for another episode of MNF tonight, following their appearance on Manningcast last week. Fans may also watch the Broncos versus Bills game on ManningCast at ESPN2.

Additionally, viewers may watch the game via streaming services including NFL+, SlingTV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

All the details you require to follow the game are as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, November 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York.

TV: ESPN and ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)