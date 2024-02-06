Is Steve Belichick related to Bill Belichick? Patriots HC’s family tree explored

Yes, Steve Belichick is related to future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick. Steve Belichick is Bill Belichick's older son, who has followed his dad's footsteps into the coaching world.

Steve Belichick recently accepted a job offer to become the new defensive coordinator for the University of Washington. It will be his first position away from the New England Patriots and, in essence, away from the guidance of his illustrious dad.

This article will take a look at Steve's coaching career, and it'll also lightly highlight his father's NFL legacy. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Steve Belichick's coaching career

Steve Belichick was hired by the New England Patriots in 2012. Belichick was appointed as a coaching assistant, and he remained in that role until 2016 when he earned a promotion to safety coach. Steve won his first Super Bowl when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Bill Belichick's older son, Steve, was part of the Patriots coaching staff when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. That was the second Super Bowl of his young coaching career.

Ahead of the 2019 NFL season, long-time Patriots' assistant coach Brian Flores departed the Patriots to become the head of the Miami Dolphins. It thus left a hole to fill in the defensive play-calling department. Steve was on hand to assume defensive play-calling duties and operated as the franchise's secondary coach. Belichick won his third Super Bowl ring when New England beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Following his dad's departure from the Patriots, the franchise moved in a different direction from Steve being the defacto defensive coordinator. The Rutgers University alum is now set to take on his first job away from the familiar surroundings of Foxborough Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Bill Belichick's coaching legacy

Steve's father, Bill Belichick, is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history. Bill Belichick won the most Super Bowls as a head coach, the most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach with nine, the most playoff wins as a head coach with 31, the most divisional championships as a head coach with 17, and many more impressive accolades.

Bill Belichick is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, New England Patriots All-2000s Team, New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team, New England Patriots All-2010s Team, and New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team. Belichick is one-half of the league's most outstanding head coach and quarterback duo alongside the great Tom Brady. Steve Belichick has quite a way to match his father's achievements in the National Football League.