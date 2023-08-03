Is stickum illegal in the NFL? Exploring history behind controversial tactic

NFL players and teams are always in search of any kind of advantage over their opponents. While some methods might be legal, people believe cheating is still present in the league.

Stickum is one such foreign substance that has been banned from the NFL since 1981. The substance is similar to glue and reports claim that receivers apply it on their gloves to get a better grip on the ball.

Several quarterbacks also complained about the use of stickum as they found it difficult to pass and handle a tacky football.

However, in 2015, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice spoke to ESPN and admitted to using stickum during his career that began in 1985. The three-time Super Bowl winner said that all players were using the substance:

"It was banned after Super Bowl XV, but players still used it."

The use of stickum has led to some debate among the NFL community over the past few years, with fans urging the league to crack down on the players that use the substance.

When does the 2023 NFL regular season start?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The 2023 NFL regular season will commence on Thursday, September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the campaign.

Each of the 32 teams will play 17 games in the season, featuring 272 matchups in total. The regular season will run till January 7, 2024, before we begin with the playoffs.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Interestingly, the league will host five international games this season. Here's a look at the international games in 2023:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: Wembley Stadium (London, U.K.)

Wembley Stadium (London, U.K.) When: 9:30 a.m. ET on October 1 (Week 4)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.) When: 9:30 a.m. ET on October 8 (Week 5)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.) When: 9:30 a.m. ET on October 15 (Week 6)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany)

Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany) When: 9:30 a.m. ET on November 5 (Week 9)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Where: Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany)

Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany) When: 9:30 a.m. ET on November 12 (Week 10)