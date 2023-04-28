Is Suzy Kolber married? American football reporter's personal life, relationship explored

The 2023 NFL Draft is in full swing; and while most of the focus is on the players, the media personalities covering the event also deserve recognition. One of them is ESPN's Suzy Kolber.

Kolber began her career as a videotape coordinator at CBS Sports before working for various television stations in Florida. She eventually joined ESPN in 1993 and has since been at the forefront of several memorable sportscasting events. But how has she fared off the field?

A look at Suzy Kolber's personal life

Born to a Jewish family in Philadelphia, Suzy Kolber initially had aspirations of becoming a football player and even made her school team at the age of eleven. However, her parents did not support her desire to play and she ended up pursuing a career in media instead. She graduated from the University of Miami in 1985 with a degree in telecommunications.

In 2008, Kolber married her long-time partner Eric Brady, and they welcomed their daughter, Kellyn, the same year. Little is known about their family life, however.

What are the most memorable moments Suzy Kolber has had in her career?

Kolber has been involved in several memorable (and sometimes controversial) moments throughout her career. In December 2003, while interviewing former Jets quarterback Joe Namath on the sidelines, he said he wanted to kiss her, to which she played along. Namath later apologized for his comment and checked into rehab shortly thereafter, eventually becoming sober.

In 2011, Kolber held a Draft-day interview with running back Mark Ingram II during which she read an email from Ingram's then-imprisoned father, and he started crying, which prompted claims that she was being manipulative.

