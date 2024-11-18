Is Tank Dell playing tonight? Texans WR's status revealed for Week 11 MNF clash vs. Cowboys

Tank Dell has been the most consistently available wide receiver on the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL regular season. The speedy wide receiver has featured in nine games this season, which is more than fellow pass catchers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

Let's examine Dell's availability ahead of the Texans' Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Is Tank Dell playing tonight?

Yes, Tank Dell is playing tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Houston Cougars product enters the game without an injury designation and will feature against the Cowboys, barring any unfortunate occurrences.

Dell will be catching passes from 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, C. J. Stroud, and will look to find separation against the Cowboys' secondary. He will fancy his chances against a Cowboys team that haven't having their best season under the ownership of Jerry Jones.

While Dell is good to go, the Texans have a couple of players set to sit out tonight's matchup due to injury. They include star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion). They might also be without Kamari Lassiter and Jeff Okudah, with both players listed as questionable.

How has Tank Dell performed this season?

Tank Dell has performed decently in the 2024 regular season. The sophomore pass catcher has compiled a stat line of 35 receptions, 394 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has achieved the stat line despite being the third option at the wide receiver position, behind Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (before his injury).

Dell is already halfway to reaching his 2023 stat line and will look to get more targets in the upcoming weeks. The Cougars product has an impressive blend of separation and speed to torment most NFL defenses.

The Texans will look to improve to 7-4 with a win over the embattled Dallas Cowboys. They have lost their past two games and will aim to avoid a third under coach DeMeco Ryans. Any more losses could be detrimental to their postseason hopes for the second straight season in the C. J. Stroud era.

