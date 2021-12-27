Is Taysom Hill playing tonight against Miami Dolphins in MNF?

Taysom Hill is one of the most uniquely used players in the NFL. He can play quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. It is rare to have a player that can be used in as many positions as Hill.

Typically, players with his level of versatility end at the high school level. Saints fans know this and, considering the existential availability issues at the position this season, would love to get some good news about Hill.

Taysom Hill to miss Monday Night Football

According to CBS Sports, unfortunately for the Saints, Taysom Hill will be unavailable for the game. He is on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will be unavailable until he can test negative for the virus.

The Saints simply cannot catch a break at quarterback this season. Both Hill and Trevor Siemian have come down with the virus. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL. That leaves rookie quarterback Ian Book to start in his first game in the NFL.

Why can’t we get our game postponed The #Saints are really down:•Taysom Hill•Trevor Siemian•Ryan Ramczyk•Demario Davis•Kwon Alexander•Deonte Harris•JT Gray•Carl Granderson•Adam Trautman•Juwan Johnson•Malcolm Jenkins•Kaden EllissWhy can’t we get our game postponed @NFL The #Saints are really down:•Taysom Hill•Trevor Siemian •Ryan Ramczyk•Demario Davis•Kwon Alexander •Deonte Harris•JT Gray •Carl Granderson •Adam Trautman •Juwan Johnson •Malcolm Jenkins •Kaden EllissWhy can’t we get our game postponed @NFL?

After seeing the quarterback in person back at the Senior Bowl in January, Book's performance in practice wasn't anything special. In the game, he completed five of 11 passes for 48 yards and an interception.

One would hope Book has gotten better this season, but considering how reluctant the Saints have been to get him on the field, one can guess that he isn't NFL-ready yet.

According to Sports Reference, back in college, the quarterback's best season came in his Junior season. In 2019, Book threw for 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

However, his most recent season was significantly less impressive. In 2020, Book threw for 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Which version of Book will the Saints see on Monday Night Football?

Considering it is his first start, Book likely won't be anything like that version from college. Sean Payton will possibly be doing everything in his power to keep Book's influence on the game at a minimum. Meaning, with the playoffs on the line and time running short on the season, Payton could be using this game to empty out his trick plays. In other words, the gameplan will likely be run-heavy with trick plays sprinkled in early.

Both the Saints and the Dolphins are 7-7. The loser of this game will essentially be knocked out of the playoff hunt. Mathematically, they'll still have a chance. However, in practical terms, it will be over.

