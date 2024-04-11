Is Terrell Suggs married? Everything on former Chiefs edge rusher's personal life

No, Kansas City Chiefs icon Terrell Suggs is not married. The two-time Super Bowl champion is single and hasn't been linked with a significant other.

However, Suggs was once married to the mother of his children, Candace Williams. We will take a look at Suggs' previous marriage and his personal life. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Terrell Suggs and Candace Williams were married for two years

Terrell Suggs and Candace Williams married in December 2012 after dating for quite some time. The couple tied the knot just a month after Williams alleged the seven-time Pro Bowler punched her in the neck and pulled her alongside a car he was maneuvering while their children sat inside. The news was a bombshell at the time, only for the couple to tie the knot before the end of the year.

Suggs announced the marriage via his Facebook page. Despite the resolution and subsequent wedding, the couple separated in 2014. They then proceeded to file for divorce in 2015. Suggs was playing for the Baltimore Ravens then and was a crucial part of their defense.

Terrell Suggs and Candace Williams share two children

The ex-couple shares two children, a son and a daughter named Duke and Dahni Suggs. During his stint in Baltimore, the children were regular fixtures at Ravens' games.

Suggs has been involved in their lives since day one, and he can regularly be seen on social media dotting on the pair.

Terrell Suggs retired from the NFL in 2019

Suggs enjoyed a stellar 17-year NFL career. He played for three teams, winning the Super Bowl with two of those franchises (the Ravens and Chiefs).

Suggs was instrumental in both Super Bowl XLVII and LIV. He beat the San Francisco 49ers in both games.

Suggs retired with quite the résumé. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ, one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the 2003 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a one-time first-team All-Pro selection, a one-time second-team All-Pro selection, and seven-time Pro Bowler. He also holds several Baltimore Ravens records.