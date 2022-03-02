×
"Is that... Joe Burrow?!" - NFL fans lose their mind as Bengals QB's doppelgänger spotted in Ukraine up in arms against Russia

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 02:37 AM IST
Joe Burrow is coming off a year that saw him reach the Super Bowl in his second season in the NFL. The former number one overall pick has become a superstar for his incredible play on the gridiron, as well as his versatile fashion choices.

As the world is watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold, social media took note of a picture from Ukraine of a Joe Burrow doppelgänger.

One person who took notice tweeted their prayers that go out to Ukraine while questioning if the person in the picture was Burrow.

Prayers for Ukraine and……. is that Joe Burrow?! twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Another Twitter account tweeted in a joking manner that Burrow will bring home the victory this time around. That's in reference to coming up short in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams this year.

Ukraine Joe Burrow is gonna bring this one home. twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Jarrett Bailey tweeted that he's glad to see Ukraine has its own version of Burrow. Between the glasses, the hair, and facial expressions, Burrow's doppelgänger has his look down perfectly.

Glad to see Ukraine has their own Joe Burrow. twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Someone else on Twitter called the Ukraine lookalike of Burrow hotter than the Bengals quarterback.

They’ve got hotter Joe Burrow on the front line in Ukraine https://t.co/uFTNDgtemK

Burrow is responsible for turning around the fortunes of the downtrodden Cincinnati Bengals organization, transforming them into a Super Bowl contender in short order.

That caused Rick E. Moe to tweet that it checks out that Burrow is the one who can help Ukraine in their conflict.

Joe Burrow saved the Bengals. Of course he's your first choice to save Ukraine. twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Someone else on Twitter joked that, although Burrow lost the Super Bowl, he won't lose Ukraine to Russia.

Joe Burrow said you can take my Super Bowl but you can't take Ukraine on my watchtwitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Another person took to Twitter to make light of Burrow, finding a way to take his mind off his Super Bowl loss.

Joe Burrow found something to take his mind off of the Super Bowl loss. Go get ‘em Joe! #Ukraine twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

A separate user joked about how quickly Burrow made it to Ukraine so soon after the Super Bowl.

Damn Joe Burrow made it over to Ukraine quick twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

Someone with the username Sleve McDichael joked that Burrow is staying in game shape by traveling abroad.

Joe Burrow keeping busy this off-season. Defending Ukraine to stay in game shape. twitter.com/krus_chiki/sta…

To summarize it all, one person tweeted Burrow could do it all.

@ChrisRyan77 @TheCousinSal @ryenarussillo Joe Burrow does it all. Including defending Ukraine. https://t.co/gqrZZ8O1wB

Joe Burrow's fashion was choices were as big a star as he was as a player

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Burrow has become an international star for his swagger, confidence, and clothing choices. He's been seen wearing snazzy leather jackets, over-the-top sunglasses, and chain necklaces that pop.

He's not afraid to wear them at press conferences, in the locker room, or publicly. His signature look has grown in popularity to the point that many want to copy it to imitate the young stud.

As exciting as it is to see how Burrow performs on the field in 2022, it's equally exciting to see the fashion choices he'll make.

Edited by Adam Dickson
