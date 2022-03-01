3 NFL trade ideas for LA Rams to repeat Super Bowl success in 2022 season

The Los Angeles Rams became the champions of the 2021 NFL season when they emerged victorious in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. They have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL, and they build it unconventionally compared to most other teams.

While the majority of NFL teams build their teams through the NFL Draft while adding pieces through free agency when necessary, the Rams have been known to use a different approach. They are active and aggressive in the trade market, consistently tarding away draft picks for established veteran players.

Most other teams value their draft picks much higher than the Rams do. While other teams find it extremely important to build for the future, they are more focused on putting the best product on the field right now. It's unclear how long this current model will be sustainable, but it's working great for them so far.

In keeping with the same theme, the Rams may approach the 2022 offseason with the same strategy. They could look to the trade market to improve their roster, while potentially selling off even more of their remaining draft picks. Here are three potential trade candidates as they look to make it back to the Super Bowl next year.

Potential trade targets for the Rams

#1 - WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry recently expressed his frustrations with the Cleveland Browns organization, making him a potential trade candidate entering the final year of his contract. In theory, the Rams could include Robert Woods in a trade with the Browns. This would free up enough cap space to potentially reunite Jarvis Landry with Odell Beckham Jr., who is pending free agency.

#2 - RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is another player entering the final year of his contract, making him a potential trade candidate. He has suffered through injuries and terrible offensive line play the last couple of years, hurting his production. The good news is that he could be acquired for a relatively cheaper cost than his upside. Los Angeles may have enough capital to get it done, and a new offensive system could rejuvenate Barkley.

#3 - OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard was involved in trade rumors prior to the 2021 trade deadline. There is a good chance his name will come up again in the 2022 offseason. He has struggled to find playing time on the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, but provides low-risk, high reward value for a team interested in trading for him.

With Andrew Whitworth considering retirement and Austin Corbett pending free agency, the Rams could be in the market for offensive linemen.

