5 NFL teams that should make a move for Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry recently went on social media to express some of his frustrations with the Cleveland Browns organization this past season. This has created some specualtion that he could be looking to join a new team for the 2022 NFL season. He is entering the final year of his contract, so he is a potential trade candidate anyway. Here are five teams that should consider making a move for him.

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in serious need of help at the wide receiver position. Michael Pittman had a solid 2021 season, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards, while no other player on their roster reached 400 receiving yards. Jarvis Landry will fill an obvious need for the Colts next season. They enter this offseason with nearly $37 million in cap space, so they have plenty of roster flexibility.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers should continue to build around him moving forward, including getting him as many legitimate weapons as possible. They are projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, so they have many options. Adding Landry is a move that makes sense, especially if they lose Mike Williams to free agency.

