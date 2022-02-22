NFL Trade Rumors: 3 logical landing spots for Saquon Barkley in 2022

Saquon Barkley is entering the final year of his contract with the New York Giants, making him a trade candidate during the 2022 NFL offseason. He is set to make $7.2 million this season, all of which is guaranteed money, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Giants should be looking to trade him now if they aren't planning on giving him a long-term extension.

JPA Football @jpafootball Report: The futures of #Giants QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley will be up to new Giants GM & Coach, per owner John Mara Report: The futures of #Giants QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley will be up to new Giants GM & Coach, per owner John Mara

While he isn't necessarily cheap this year, the fact that Barkley has just one year remaining on his current contract makes him a low-risk trade target for teams that may be interested. A contending team could potentially trade for him this year without necessarily requiring a long-term commitment. He provides plenty of upside due to his talent, despite struggling to stay healthy the last couple of years.

Across his first two seasons, Barkley was one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. He combined for 3,469 total offensive yards and 23 touchdowns in his first two years while also winning the Rookie of the Year award. He followed that with just 950 total yards and four touchdowns over the next two years, mostly due to injury troubles.

#TogetherBlue Joe Schoen said he’s willing to listen to any and all trade offers & he’ll do what’s best for the team. In that case, it’s not an unlikely scenario we see Saquon Barkley traded. This would clear 7.2 Million in cap and possibly return a mid round draft pick. Joe Schoen said he’s willing to listen to any and all trade offers & he’ll do what’s best for the team. In that case, it’s not an unlikely scenario we see Saquon Barkley traded. This would clear 7.2 Million in cap and possibly return a mid round draft pick.#TogetherBlue

If the Giants do in fact put Saquon Barkley on the trade block this year, there will likely be several teams interested in taking a shot at him. If he is able to regain his form prior to the injury, he could be a serious weapon on a contending offense in the 2022 NFL season. Here are three potential landing spots that make the most sense.

Potential destinations for Saquon Barkley in the 2022 NFL season

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills could use some help at the running back position, with nobody on their current roster exceeding 1,000 yards last season. Josh Allen recorded the second-most carries and rushing yards on the team last year, so another back could help take some of the pressure off him. Saquon Barkley would also fit in with the Bills' pass-heavy offensive scheme because he is a great receiver out of the backfield.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

Both James Conner and Chase Edmonds are set to become free agents in the 2022 NFL offseason, so the Arizona Cardinals could be in the market for a running back. The two combined for 65 percent of the Cardinals' rushing yards, and Kyler Murray accounted for 20 percent, so there's a large void to be filled. Barkley could help make up for it while providing them with elite upside.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins were the two leading rushers for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL season, and they are both set to hit free agency this year. While they will get Chris Carson back from injury, they could still use additional help at the position. They also have more than $35 million in available cap space, so Saquon Barkley could provide their offense with another weapon at an affordable price.

Edited by Piyush Bisht