Could the hiring of Brian Flores as HC turn things around for the Giants?

Brian Flores was shockingly fired by the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 NFL season. He appeared to be doing a solid job as he helped turn them into a winning team in just his second year with the organization. He was hired when they were part of a rebuilding project and seemed to turn things around ahead of schedule.

Flores coached an overall 24-25 record in three years with the Miami Dolphins, including a combined 19-14 record over his last two years. It seemed as though he had established a winning culture and the organization was trending in the right direction. Nevertheless, he was suddenly released by the team.

Now, in search of a new job, Brian Flores figures to be one of the most popular head coaching candidates this year. His proven ability to help revive a struggling franchise will likely be desired by several teams. One of those teams could be the New York Giants, who recently fired head coach Joe Judge after just two years with the organization.

Brian Flores could potentially help revive the New York Giants

Over the last five years, the New York Giants have combined for a 22-59 record, including five straight losing seasons. They have the worst overall combined record over the last five seasons of any team in the entire NFL. For a proud and historically successful franchise, that's an embarrassing statistic.

Finding the right head coach has been a big part of the problem for the New York Giants in recent years. Their head coaching hires during this recent five-year skid include Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo. None of them lasted more than two years.

Prior to the frustrating five-year stretch, the Giants had a successful run of legendary coaches, including Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Jim Fassel and Tom Coughlin, spanning more than 30 years. They combined for four Super Bowl championships, and three of them won the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Two characteristics that defined the Giants during their successful times have been toughness and dominant defense. Those are the traits they may want to seek if they are going to turn things around and put this rough five-year stretch in the past. Brian Flores is one of the available head coach candidates that fits this description.

Flores is well-respected around the league and is a defensive specialist. His unique blitzing schemes are known for pressuring opposing quarterbacks and forcing them into making quick decisions. This often opens opportunities for his defense to come up with big plays.

Brian Flores, a Brooklynite, is a defensive-minded coach with a reputation for being the "no nonsense" type of personality. He has already shown his ability to help turn around a struggling franchise with the Dolphins. He has all the qualities that may be just what the Giants need to get things back in a positive direction. He may be the perfect candidate to be their next head coach.

