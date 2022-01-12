NFL fans storm Twitter as Giants finally cut underperforming HC Joe Judge

After two seasons of poor results and a lack of development, the New York Giants cut ties with head coach Joe Judge Tuesday. In Judge's two years as head coach, he finished with a 10-23 record and no playoff births.

Giants fans were ecstatic to see their franchise go in a different direction. Judge was a promising hire initially but didn't offer much to the team.

While the process of searching for a new head coach will begin shortly, fans are relieved to be entering a new era.

NFL fans react to Giants firing of Joe Judge

One of the more comedic tweets on Judge's firing came from Pardon My Take. They roped former general manager Dave Gettelman into their meme.

Their take is that their tenure did more harm than good for the franchise, who are in a worse spot than they were before they brought them on board.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge on their way out Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge on their way out https://t.co/QPRotQ6NBA

While some used comedy in their reactions, one fan noted how well they felt waking up without Joe Judge running their favorite team.

 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨  @DanielJonesMVP Man. Waking up knowing Joe Judge isn’t your team’s head coach just hits different Man. Waking up knowing Joe Judge isn’t your team’s head coach just hits different 😌

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a play from Week 18 that irritated Giants fans. The offense ran a quarterback sneak on third down and nine to go in the second quarter.

Fans at MetLife Stadium erupted in a chorus of boos for the lack of aggression shown by the coaching staff.

Philadelphia Eagles fans joined in on poking fun at their rivals. One noted that they were excited for a mediocre finish to the 2022 season had Judge stayed as New York's head coach.

Bleeding Green Nation @BleedingGreen Was looking forward to Joe Judge respecting the game with a 5-11 campaign in 2022 Was looking forward to Joe Judge respecting the game with a 5-11 campaign in 2022

Washington Football Team fans also had fun with it. Joe Judge talked trash about Washington before Week 18 and got embarrassed by losing 22-7.

Hogfarmer Keith 🐽 @Kgskins26 Joe Judge getting fired after he said WFT was a clown show and then lost to us has to be top 10 of my “damn that’s funny” list! Joe Judge getting fired after he said WFT was a clown show and then lost to us has to be top 10 of my “damn that’s funny” list!

One Twitter user notes that they've never seen Giants fans this happy collectively since Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin ran the team.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann The news of Joe Judge getting fired broke last night during the meet and greet and boy I don’t think I’ve seen Giants fans that happy in literally a decade The news of Joe Judge getting fired broke last night during the meet and greet and boy I don’t think I’ve seen Giants fans that happy in literally a decade

One of those happy fans felt like they received an early Christmas present by receiving the news of Joe Judge's termination.

Princess 💕 @NYYprincess33 THE GIANTS FIRED JOE JUDGE!!!! Christmas has come early!!! THE GIANTS FIRED JOE JUDGE!!!! Christmas has come early!!!

After winning just 33 of their last 64 games since 2016, one fan made a meme simply saying it feels good to have one victory. Even if it's not a victory on the field, fans are optimistic anyone could do a better job than Judge.

Some fans used social media to reflect on what could've been for Joe Judge's coaching reign. He was a respected special teams coordinator before becoming the Giants head coach.

Now the public perception of him has shifted drastically.

Giants Daily @NYGDaily The fall from grace for Joe Judge will be talked about for years to come. The fall from grace for Joe Judge will be talked about for years to come.

Lastly, one fan notes that they loved Joe Judge when he started two years ago. Judge initially made a good impression with his handling of the media.

But it didn't take long for the pressure of the New York media to get the better of him.

Brie @BrieDarling I loved Joe Judge in the beginning but I ended up being so wrong about him I loved Joe Judge in the beginning but I ended up being so wrong about him 😂

Giants fans will look to better days as a new head coach and general manager will look to right the ship in 2022. The Giants will first hire a general manager, and they'll oversee the head coaching hire.

Time will tell where Judge winds up, but he's likely to receive work somewhere as a special teams coordinator in 2022.

