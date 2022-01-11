"Joe Judge still has a job and Colin Kaepernick does not" - NFL analyst lashes out at league's double standards

While several NFL coaches and general managers across the league were dismissed on Monday, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge still has his job. This is after the Giants finished their season with a disappointing 4-13. Last season, the Giants finished 6-10. That was Judge's first year with the organization.

Many are surprised that Joe Judge is still employed, despite his awful record in two seasons, especially when compared to other head coaches who had better showings. Some of these coaches have already been fired.

This morning, NFL analyst Michael Silver took to Twitter to voice his frustration about this situation. He pointed out that Joe Judge is still the head coach of the New York Giants, while quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been snubbed by teams in the National Football League for the last five years.

Joe Judge still being employed has many wondering about the NFL's double standard

Michael Silver @MikeSilver As of right now Joe Judge still has a job and @Kaepernick7 does not (5 years into his banishment). But yeah... As of right now Joe Judge still has a job and @Kaepernick7 does not (5 years into his banishment). But yeah...

Michael Silver does make a good point. Because of his two losing seasons, the New Yorks Giants head coach was thought to be on the hot seat ahead of other coaches, including Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

While Judge is a head coach and Colin Kaepernick is a quarterback, and neither could hold the other's position, there is a double standard that can be seen through the eyes of many around the National Football League.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler Brian Flores getting fired before Joe Judge, whether by one year or one hour, is all sorts of wrong. Brian Flores getting fired before Joe Judge, whether by one year or one hour, is all sorts of wrong.

The National Football League has tried to become more inclusive and equal for all. Yet double standards persist, especially when some NFL organizations, like the New York Giants, choose to retain a head coach who has won just ten games in two seasons. Meanwhile a head coach like Brian Flores, who led his team to win eight of their last nine games, was fired earlier this morning. This action by the Miami Dolphins have left many wondering what kind of message this sends.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick last played in the National Football League in the 2016 season. After being released by the San Francisco 49ers after that season, he was brought in by a few NFL teams but didn't sign with any.

Colin Kaepernick was one of the best players in the game when he played, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl and just being edged out by the Baltimore Ravens.

Colin Kaepernick had a tryout with NFL teams in 2019, but once again, nothing came from it. At this point, after five years out of the National Football League, the chances of Colin Kaepernick getting another chance at an NFL career are now doubtful. But that won't stop one of professional sports' biggest leagues from being criticized.

Edited by Windy Goodloe