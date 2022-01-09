×
WFT vs New York Giants injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

WFT Terry McLaurin and New York Giants Logan Ryan
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Jan 09, 2022 05:32 AM IST
NFL Week 18 features an NFC East divisional clash between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants. Both teams entered the 2021 NFL season with hopes of making a run to the playoffs. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way for either of them.

Despite being unable to achieve their postseason goals this season, Washington and the Giants will look to finish the year on a positive note. A win in NFL Week 18 could provide that for them.

WFT vs New York Giants injury report for NFL Week 18

WFT injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Montez SweatDEPersonalOUT
Saahdiq CharlesOTKneeOUT
Curtis SamuelWRHamstringOUT
Ricky Seals-JonesTEConcussionOUT
Sammis ReyesTEHamstringQuestionable

The Washington Football Team has four players officially ruled out for NFL Week 18, with three of them being starters. Tight end Sammis Reyes is listed as questionable but doesn't have a great chance to play. He logged a limited practice session on Thursday but was downgraded to the DNP list on Friday.

Sammis Reyes: "I think it's time for me to go out there and do my thing." Feels a "crazy" difference between who he is now and who he was at the start of this year https://t.co/n6V3ztCYfw

New York Giants injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Mike GlennonQBWristOUT
Kadarius ToneyWRShoulderOUT
John RossWRKneeOUT
Elerson SmithLBNeckOUT
Cullen GillaspiaFBKneeQuestionable
Collin JohnsonWRHamstringQuestionable
Will HernandezOLAnkleQuestionable

The New York Giants continue to deal with a ton of injuries in NFL Week 18. Unfortunately, injuries have been a trend for them all year. With Daniel Jones on the injury list and Mike Glennon ruled out in NFL Week 18, young Jake Fromm will get the opportunity to start at quarterback for the final game of the 2021 season.

Jake Fromm likely to start after Mike Glennon wrist injury📰: nygnt.co/n13 https://t.co/pCT8WDufi3

WFT vs New York Giants starting lineup for NFL Week 18

WFT starting lineup

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers Sr., Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jordan Kunaszyck | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain | K - Brian Johnson | P - Tress Way

New York Giants starting lineup

QB - Jake Fromm | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton | TE - Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph | OL - Nate Solder, Will Hernandez (Q), Billy Price, Matt Skura, Andrew Thomas

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Azeez Ojulari | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree Jackson | S - Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Windy Goodloe
