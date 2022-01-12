3 NFL teams currently without a GM 

The annual NFL firing spree came and went Monday with some surprising results. Both head coaches and general managers were let go in rapid succession as NFL teams who had disappointing years try to reset for 2022.

The Miami Dolphins firing Brian Flores was the main story of the day. But several NFL GM openings appeared Monday, meaning those teams are set for a shift in organizational philosophy.

The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants all have openings in the GM role.

Field Yates @FieldYates After a Monday of changes, here's where things stand on the NFL head coaching/GM vacancy at this moment:



Head coach: Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Jaguars, Vikings.



General manager: Bears, Giants, Vikings. After a Monday of changes, here's where things stand on the NFL head coaching/GM vacancy at this moment: Head coach: Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Jaguars, Vikings.General manager: Bears, Giants, Vikings.

Each role is unique and open for a different reason.

The NFL teams in need of a new GM

Chicago Bears Introduce Matt Nagy

#3 - Chicago Bears

Ryan Pace was let go by the Bears along with head coach Matt Nagy. Pace had been in the GM role since 2015, but one decision looms over his head and defines his tenure.

That was the decision to trade up to draft Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. Fans are left wondering what could have been if Pace drafted Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes instead.

Pace got the job at the age of 37, so it was new territory for him at a young age. He did acquire Khalil Mack, but his overall tenure saw him fail to give Nagy enough talent to portray dominance on the field.

Chicago had one winning season in Pace's entire time in town.

The organization now gets a reset and must find a GM and head coach who can help Justin Fields become an NFL star.

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

Like the Bears, the Vikings are opting for a full reset after firing head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman. Firing Spielman was truly the end of an era as he joined the Vikings in 2006, becoming the GM in 2012.

Spielman's problem was never being able to draft a franchise quarterback. He nearly hit on Teddy Bridgewater, but the quarterback suffered a serious injury and was never the same.

The GM then tried Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and most recently Kirk Cousins. The team has a single playoff win in four years of Cousins, so ownership decided to make some changes.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero @nflnetwork More from our breaking news segment on major changes in Minnesota, as the #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman this morning. @gmfb More from our breaking news segment on major changes in Minnesota, as the #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman this morning. @gmfb @nflnetwork https://t.co/EAftxyzAEY

The new GM will immediately have to make a decision on Cousins. The quarterback is owed $35 million in 2022, but a trade remains possible.

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

#1 - New York Giants

Dave Gettleman opted to retire instead of potentially being fired by the Giants. His lasting legacy is drafting Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, trading Odell Beckham Jr., and whiffing on head coach hires in Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

The Giants had double-digit losses in all four years Gettleman was at the helm and the team is now trying to figure out what to do with Judge.

There are questions all over the roster, thanks to Gettleman, and whoever takes over has a ton of work to do.

This is the most unique opening because it's possible the team retains Judge as head coach. That instantly creates a situation where there could be tension from the new GM about wanting to hire his own guy.

Edited by LeRon Haire