NFL Rumors: Peyton and Eli Manning in talks to own NFL franchise

Peyton and Eli Manning have many things in common. They are brothers, both former NFL quarterbacks with two Super Bowl rings each, and both of them present ManningCast together. Now, it seems both Peyton and Eli Manning have set their sights on doing another joint enterprise together: becoming owners of an NFL team.

Peyton and Eli Manning play the long game

Peyton and Eli Manning at Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

For many years, it has been well-known that Peyton and Eli Manning, though both very successful quarterbacks, never took a pay cut to spread wealth around the team that would bring in better tools for team success and them adding to their Super Bowl chances. Furthermore, during their playing years, they were criticized for the multitude of endorsements they did, which reinforced the notion that they were more interested in money than sports.

It turns out that it may not have been the furthest away from the truth. According to Albert Breer, the reason Peyton and Eli Manning wanted to hoard up on the cash during their playing days is because their ultimate aim is to become owners of an NFL franchise.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AlbertBreer told @dpshow that part of the reason that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning never took less money on contracts to help spread more money for their teammates is because the Manning family has had an eye on owning an NFL team and have been building the capital to do so. .@AlbertBreer told @dpshow that part of the reason that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning never took less money on contracts to help spread more money for their teammates is because the Manning family has had an eye on owning an NFL team and have been building the capital to do so.

If that is indeed true, it also shows why both Peyton and Eli Manning have sought to increase their profile and portfolio after retirement as well and have joined forces together on ManningCast.

The NFL franchise that gets linked most often to them right now are the Denver Broncos. When owner Pat Bowlen died, he left behind a trust in his name to lead the team. The Broncos are looking to transition away from that into a controlling ownership model.

Peyton Manning, of course, is definitely bound to be linked to the job since he was their starting quarterback when they won their last Super Bowl in the 50th edition. He has also made Denver his home after retirement and retains strong ties to the area. While earlier, he claimed he alone could not buy a franchise, along with his brother, it seems they have enough value to at least buy a minority stake in an NFL franchise.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



"I haven't had serious conversations with anyone"



"I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can't find it. I think it's in a hidden account somewhere" Peyton Manning on potentially becoming an owner of the #Broncos "I haven't had serious conversations with anyone""I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can't find it. I think it's in a hidden account somewhere" Peyton Manning on potentially becoming an owner of the #Broncos:"I haven't had serious conversations with anyone""I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can't find it. I think it's in a hidden account somewhere" https://t.co/yNbnzAR9Ls

Also Read Article Continues below

If it comes to pass, it will not be a surprise to see the brothers becoming owners. Both Peyton and Eli Manning are known for their meticulous preparation and if they were going about buying a franchise, this is exactly how we expect them to have gone about it.

Edited by Piyush Bisht