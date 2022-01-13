3 NFL HCs the Giants should target to replace Joe Judge

Joe Judge has been fired as the head coach of the New York Giants after just two seasons. The decision by the owners came shortly after general manager Dave Gettleman retired from his position. Judge coached to a disappointing 10-23 combined record across his two years in the position, and decreased his win total from six in the first season to four in the second.

The 2022 NFL season will feature new leadership for the New York Giants. They will use this offseason to hire a new general manager, as well as find a replacement for Judge. Here are three potential candidates to become their next head coach.

Potential head coaches for the 2022 New York Giants

#1 - Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores was shockingly fired by the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 NFL season. He spent three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins, earning an overall 24-25 record, including a 19-14 record over the last two seasons. He is a well-respected defensive coach and figures to be a hot candidate for several head coach openings this offseason. The Giants should be one of the teams pursuing him.

Big Blue United @BigBlueUnited Would you like to see Brian Flores as next HC of the New York Giants? Would you like to see Brian Flores as next HC of the New York Giants? https://t.co/fznO9GaOjc

#2 - Brian Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll is the current offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He has been in this position since the 2018 NFL season. He is a popular name floating for head coach openings this year. What makes him an attractive candidate is his success in helping to develop Josh Allen into an elite quarterback. Daboll has an innovative offensive mindset that could help bring some creativity to New York.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Joe Schoen becoming the GM and hiring Brian Daboll makes WAY too much sense to me...



With a report stating that Schoen is the "one to beat," I think Daboll will be his first choice option at HC.



I'm here for it! Joe Schoen becoming the GM and hiring Brian Daboll makes WAY too much sense to me...With a report stating that Schoen is the "one to beat," I think Daboll will be his first choice option at HC. I'm here for it!

#3 - Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson is one of the most interesting head coach candidates this year. He is the former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped lead them to an unlikely Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. He did so as a huge underdog with his backup quarterback, Nick Foles, starting the game.

Patchvibes @patchvibes What’s the knock on Doug Pederson?



2018 Super Bowl with a rebuilt roster and Nick Foles at QB



Why is he not a head coach now? What’s the knock on Doug Pederson?2018 Super Bowl with a rebuilt roster and Nick Foles at QB Why is he not a head coach now?

Doug Pederson wasn't a coach during the 2021 NFL season, but figures to be a popular candidate this offseason. There is a good chance that he will return to being a head coach after taking a year off. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is also a Super Bowl champion, went through a similar situation.

