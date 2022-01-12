3 NFL teams that should hire Brian Flores as their next HC

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was let go by the team on Monday. Flores left the Dolphins with a 19-14 overall record, just missing the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Now, Brian Flores finds himself back in the job market seeking employment. But which NFL teams should consider Brian Flores as their next head coach?

Flores is a great defensive mind who many felt was given a lousy break by the Dolphins. Miami did not give him another shot to at least correct the mistakes he had made.

But if these three teams decide to go in this direction, they may find success with Flores as their next head coach.

#1 Denver Broncos are interested in Brian Flores

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Even though the Broncos are looking for a new head coach, are they willing to invest in yet another defensive minded head coach like they did with Vic Fangio? The last time the Broncos won the Super Bowl, it was mainly because of their defense, so turning to Flores may not be such a bad idea.

Bruh Cos @Broncos4ever7 Let's push for Brian Flores to Denver Broncos...He's the most qualified Let's push for Brian Flores to Denver Broncos...He's the most qualified https://t.co/7o2fj9HoGg

The problem with the Broncos hasn't been on the defensive side of the ball, it's been offensively. If Flores gets hired, he has to draft a good quarterback and a good offensive coordinator, unlike what he did in Miami.

#2 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

The Bears attempted to go with an offensive-minded coach when they hired Matt Nagy, and it backfired on them. Nagy was the offensive coordinator with the Kansas CIty Chiefs before taking the job with the Bears.

The Bears seem to have had their most success under defensive coaches like Mike Ditka, who won the Bears' only Super Bowl in 1985, so hiring Brian Flores might be what this team needs to get going again.

They already have a quarterback in place with Justin Fields; so it is just a matter of hiring the perfect offensive coordinator to tutor Fields.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are probably going to cringe when they see their team's name on this list because a lot of them would probably want an offensive-minded coach to be their next head man, which is understandable.

Also Read Article Continues below

They probably have more offensive weapons on this team than defensive weapons right now, which is why Brian Flores might fit right into this team. They need a coach that is going to shape their defense. Flores is already in Florida and is a great defensive mind that was beloved by the Miami players, something they didn't have with former head coach Urban Meyer.

Edited by Piyush Bisht