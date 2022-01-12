Bears set to interview Brian Flores for vacant HC role 

The Miami Dolphins shocked everyone on Monday morning when the team announced that they had fired head coach Brian Flores. In his three years with the Miami Dolphins, Flores registered 2 winning seasons, with the team just missing out on playoff runs in 2020 and 2021.

As soon as news broke of his being let go by the Miami Dolphins, speculation around Flores' next head coaching gig in the NFL team grew. He is a young head coach who comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and showed a lot of promise in his three seasons with the Dolphins.

On Tuesday morning, around 24 hours after he was dismissed from Miami, the Chicago Bears, who had also parted ways with their head coach Matt Nagy, requested an interview with Brian Flores. This is the first head coaching interview he will take since his firing.

Could Brian Flores be the next HC of the Chicago Bears?

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview.

The Miami Dolphins went on to win eight of their last nine games to close out the season, which included a win over the New England Patriots the day before Flores was fired, giving them a sweep over their AFC East division rivals in 2021.

Holding an overall record of 24-25 in three seasons as head coach doesn't look too promising on paper, but it was the strides the Dolphins made on the field under Flores that proved to be the real bright spark of his tenure.

If the Chicago Bears do consider hiring him as their next head coach, it may be the perfect pairing. There is a lot of talent on the Bears roster, on both sides of the ball. The Bears will look to continue building their offense around Justin Fields, who just completed his rookie season.

Flores' experience as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach could make the Bears defense competitive in a tough NFC North division that faces the Green Bay Packers twice a season.

It came as a surprise to many that the Chicago Bears decided to approach him first, considering all of the vacant coaching jobs that have become available over the last 24-38 hours. The Dolphins will also be on the hunt for their next head coach and news around potential candidates should surface soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whatever route the Miami Dolphins decide to take in trying to replace their former head coach and begin a new chapter remains to be seen. But the AFC East is getting tougher every season, so their game plan will need to be one that can compete.

Edited by David Nyland