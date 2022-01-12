The confirmed candidates for Broncos HC job 

When Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said that he was going to cast a wide net, he was not giving mere word service. Based on who he has decided to interview, he has cast a wide net that can put the team on a number of trajectories.

From young offensive minds to experienced defensive head coaches, the Broncos will be running the gamut in who they talk to, according to Tom Pelissero.

Here's a look at each of the coaches the Broncos have established as candidates for the vacant head coaching job in order of desirability.

Every Broncos head coach candidate, ranked

1 - Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City Chiefs - Offensive Coordinator)

Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

One of the disproportionately unsung heroes of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' ascendance, Bieniemy has been with the team since 2018. Starting in 2018, the Chiefs went from a perennial playoff contender to a perennial championship contender.

Under Bieniemy, the Chiefs have only had one season in which they were not ranked in the top five (sixth in 2019).

Bieniemy has had a lot of interest in the last couple of years, but he has elected to stay in Kansas City. If the Broncos can lure Bieniemy to their corner of the AFC West, it would be a big win.

#2 - Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys - Defensive Coordinator)

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dan Quinn is the defensive coordinator behind the Cowboys' third-seeded team. Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons back when they made the Super Bowl.

He has plenty of experience and would avoid the constant rookie mistakes made by Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph over the last five years.

Quinn is a ready-made product who could instantly elevate the Broncos while maintaining their defensive background.

#3 - Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys - Offensive Coordinator)

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Kellen Moore is the architect behind the Cowboys' top-ranked offense in 2021. He's been with the team since 2019 and, coming off his best season yet, is a prime candidate to take the leap in 2022.

The Broncos haven't had an offensive-minded head coach in quite some time. However, with John Elway effectively out of the picture, George Paton could take the team in a new direction with Moore.

There would likely be a rookie learning curve, but Moore has a ceiling similar to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. It would be a risk, but it could pay off in a big way.

#4 - Kevin O'Connell (Los Angeles Rams - Offensive Coordinator)

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Sean McVay has now been around long enough to have his assistants spread throughout the league. The Broncos would be late to the party by just gaging interest in Kevin O'Connell. He has been the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

At face value, being on a team with the offense the Rams has had in the last couple of years looks great. But throwing in the fact that McVay has had his hands all over the offense muddles O'Connell's accomplishments.

If nothing else, it would be an interesting hire to find out how much he learned from McVay.

#5 - Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers - Offensive Coordinator)

Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers

Nathaniel Hackett is a veteran in NFL circles. He's coached for Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay.

The struggles in Jacksonville and Buffalo are a red flag, but his work in Green Bay cannot be questioned. Hackett was the coordinator behind the improbable rise of the Jaguars in their flash-in-the-pan season with Blake Bortles.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



It’s the first request for the 37-year-old Getsy, a valued member of Matt LaFleur's staff who many regard as a future head coach. The #Broncos requested an interview with #Packers QB coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coaching job, per source.It’s the first request for the 37-year-old Getsy, a valued member of Matt LaFleur's staff who many regard as a future head coach. The #Broncos requested an interview with #Packers QB coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coaching job, per source. It’s the first request for the 37-year-old Getsy, a valued member of Matt LaFleur's staff who many regard as a future head coach.

He would undoubtedly be risky, but he would likely be obtained in an effort to lure over Aaron Rodgers. Without Rodgers, this choice would be a big risk.

#6 - Luke Getsy (Green Bay Packers - Quarterbacks Coach)

San Francisco 49ers 2007 Headshots

The Packers' Luke Getsy is the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He's held five other positions with the team, which can either be a good thing or a bad thing.

One feather in his cap would be his extensive work with three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. When it comes to quarterbacks, it doesn't get any better than working with number 12.

If he's quietly moved up the ranks, the Broncos could get a steal with him before his first big break. However, the jump from an assistant coach to head coach is quite a jump.

#7 - Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots - Inside Linebackers Coach)

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The former player is now a linebackers coach and the Broncos could be considering handing him the keys. However, with Brian Flores available, getting him instead would seem to be the best course of action if Denver wants a Belichick disciple.

The jump from linebackers coach to head coach is a significant one. As such, Mayo seems like a longshot to get the job with the Broncos.

#8 - Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive Coordinator)

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Under Gannon, the Eagles posted the tenth-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed, according to ESPN. He's only had one year of coordinator experience, so a jump to head coach could be very fast.

If the Broncos go with Gannon, it has the possibility of ending up as it did for former head coach Vance Joseph (he only lasted for two seasons).

#9 - Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions - Defensive Coordinator)

Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

Put simply, getting the defensive coordinator from the Lions may not be the best of ideas. Coaches from long-standing losing franchises rarely make the jump to create a winning culture (despite his successful career as an NFL cornerback that lasted from 1994-2008).

In his career, Glenn has coached for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints.

Of course, his tenure with the Saints looms large, but Glenn was merely a secondary coach for the team. In his first season with the Lions, the team won three games.

With the urgency of their search, the Denver Broncos may likely look to have a successor in place before the NFL Combine in just about two months.

