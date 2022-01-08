NFL Rumors: Jaguars eyeing Cowboys' OC Kellen Moore for HC role

The list of people vying for the head coaching role at the Jacksonville Jaguars has Kellen Moore as its newest candidate. Kellen Moore is the current offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, and reports suggest that he will be interviewed tonight.

It keeps with the general theme of offensive-minded coaches that the Jaguars have been linked to most often. The primary concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars seems to be finding someone who can develop Trevor Lawrence into the franchise quarterback that they thought they were getting in last year's NFL draft.

The Cowboys offense under Kellen Moore ranks very near the top

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

Kellen Moore fits that bill. He is the current offensive coordinator at Dallas, but he was the quarterbacks coach in 2018. Under his tutelage, Dak Prescott has flourished in Dallas and become a franchise quarterback.

This season, the Dallas offense has a total of 4,496 passing yards. Their 281 yards passing per game is the third highest in the league after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, are ranked 24th with 201.2 passing yards per game.

Taking the overall offense into account, the Dallas Cowboys have 402.8 yards per game, the second-highest after the Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 27th in the league with 304.6 yards per game. In terms of points scored, the Cowboys are top of the league with 29.9 points per game. The Jacksonville Jaguars are at the bottom with 14.2 points per game.

All of that points to Kellen Moore being a good fit for the Jaguars. He will get to work with an offense that already has a quarterback in place and develop him. He will, also, have the luxury of high picks in the draft to get some of the pieces around Trevor Lawrence, so the offense can move into a higher gear next season.

Kellen Moore, though, is not the only one who can be a good fit for the organization. Among the head coaches also being linked to the role is Bill O'Brien. He is the current Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who worked in the same position with the New England Patriots in the NFL and had a winning record with the Houston Texans.

Doug Pedersen has, also, been linked and has won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and has experience developing Carson Wentz. Jim Caldwell has previous head coaching experience and has developed quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. Former Jaguars player Byron Leftwich, the current offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has also been linked.

So, even though Kellen Moore is likely to be interviewed, he is, by no means, a lock for this position. But if he were to get there, he would definitely be the head coach that would suit the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence better.

