Vic Fangio net worth: How much did Broncos HC get paid?

Vic Fangio has been the head coach of the Denver Broncos for three seasons, but there will sadly not be a fourth. The Broncos announced the firing of Vic Fangio on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 in the season finale.

The Broncos finish 2021 at 7-10, giving Vic Fangio a career record of 19-30 with Denver, including zero winning seasons and zero playoff appearances.

Vic Fangio signed $61 million deal with Denver Broncos in 2019

Vic Fangio was given his first head coaching position in 2019 at the age of 60, more than 40 years into his coaching career. He inherited the Denver Broncos, who were coming off a 5-11 season. Fanhio also received a rookie quarterback in Drew Lock.

Denver signed Fangio to a four-year, $61 million deal ($35 million guaranteed). He was let go after the third year of the contract, voiding out an estimated $15 million in the final year of his deal.

As Vic Fangio enters the pool of available coaches, his net worth is set at around $4 million, which seems to be the average for low-tier NFL head coaches.

Despite having three losing seasons, Vic Fangio was able to piece together one of the better defenses in the NFL over the last three seasons. After almost 40 years of experience as a defensive coordinator, it's no surprise.

The Broncos weren't Fangio's first crack in the NFL. He has also worked for the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears as a defensive coordinator.

With "Black Monday" tomorrow, expect to see many more coaches hit the open market with teams that will not be playing in the postseason. After creating a defensive staple with the Broncos, Vic Fangio has some value to his name at the moment. He will likely get offers from the collegiate level if he hasn't already, but he will also get proposals to return to the NFL as a defensive coordinator.

Fangio won't get a $61 million deal, but will still see at least $2 million per year with certain NFL teams. The Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks could be prime landing spots for Vic Fangio after the Denver Broncos.

