3 NFL HCs with jobs on the line following firing of Broncos' Vic Fangio

As a business, the NFL is one that leaves no room for error. After a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game in which they were winning at halftime, the Denver Broncos made a coaching change on Sunday morning.

The Broncos announced before Sunday's slate of games that they had parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio and will immediately begin searching for their next head coach.

Fangio is the third NFL head coach to be fired this season. The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Jon Gruden after his email scandal early in the NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer after a tumultuous short tenure that was cluttered with ccontroversy

With Fangio's dismissal, it becomes a question of which NFL head coach will be next after the Week 18 games conclude.

3 NFL head coaches who could be fired following Week 18

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLGameDay #Broncos GM George Paton will decide the fate of coach Vic Fangio this morning, #Bears coach Matt Nagy is likely out, and all signs to #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer coaching his final game today, though the Wilfs have not communicated their plans to him. From @NFLGameDay: #Broncos GM George Paton will decide the fate of coach Vic Fangio this morning, #Bears coach Matt Nagy is likely out, and all signs to #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer coaching his final game today, though the Wilfs have not communicated their plans to him. https://t.co/xKX9bDEFE9

#1 - Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

It has been suspected since before Thanksgiving that the Chicago Bears are ready to part ways with Matt Nagy.

While they are committed to keeping him as head coach throughout the season, the Bears, who won't be making the NFL playoffs, may now be ready to make a change at head coach.

Nagy led the Bears to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020, losing the NFC Wild Card game both times. The Bears are 6-10 as they head into Week 18 and have a rookie quarterback and a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

With Nagy unable to keep them competitive in the NFC North, he is likely next on the NFL head coaching job chopping block.

#2 - Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

Mike Zimmer has been the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings since 2014 and the team has only been to the NFL playoffs three times in that time frame.

The Vikings finished at 7-9 last season and are 7-9 heading into the last game this season.

While the acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins was supposed to turn the team around, neither he nor Zimmer have been able to do so.

While Vikings ownership has yet to address the rumors, it appears the team will be hiring a new head coach heading into 2022.

#3 - David Culley, Houston Texans

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

There is still a big question mark when it comes to whether the Houston Texans will retain NFL head coach David Culley.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson unable to get the trade that he requested and missing the entire season, Culley didn't have much to work with and ended up with both Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills in at quarterback.

Culley was hired by the Houston Texans in 2021 and the team is 4-12 heading into the final game of the season.

While there aren't many options for the Texans, they could possibly look to move on from Culley, as many only saw him as a placeholder until the offseason begins.

