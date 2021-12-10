Patrick Mahomes clears the air about his on-field spat with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to pull off a divisional win Sunday night over the Denver Broncos. While the 22-9 score may suggest that the Chiefs had the upper hand, their offense scored just six points in the second half while the defense had a pick six.

In the fourth quarter, a bizarre false start penalty was called on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Everyone, including Mahomes, was confused as to how his arm movement caused a false start.

After punting on fourth down, Mahomes looked obviously upset while walking on the sidelines. He and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy appeared to argue about the Chiefs' lackluster offensive performance in the second half.

While making his weekly appearance on the KCSP radio show, Patrick Mahomes was asked about the verbal altercation that he and Bienemy had on the sidelines.

Mahomes insisted that it was just frustration and that they both got over the situation rather quickly and are ready to move forward.

“And so obviously, we got a little frustration there. But we talked it out right after and I mean, I love that dude. He loves me and we’ll keep rolling.”

Patrick Mahomes says he and OC Eric Bienemy cleared air quickly after having words

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

TWDTV @TWDTV1 Pat Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy yelling at each other. #DENvsKC Pat Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy yelling at each other. #DENvsKC https://t.co/3x8HuayS5M

The Kansas City Chiefs' struggles on offense are still lingering despite their current five-game winning streak. Patrick Mahomes has had an uncharacteristic number of interceptions, of which the majority are due to dropped passes by his receivers.

Mahomes also spoke about the false start penalty that was called on him for moving his arms too soon, according to the referee.

“Yeah I mean I still don’t know why I got called for the false start, so I’ll try to figure out that, so I’ll try not to do that again. I thought it was pretty common with what I usually do on hard counts, but he called it so got to try to not do it again."

Of his conversations with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Mahomes said his frustration came from not being able to get in field goal range and get more points on the board.

He stated there was a mix-up on the play that was called and that is where the Chiefs had their issues.

“Yeah, it was kind of a little mix up up of the play that we wanted to call in that situation. And then I like you said, both of us love it. I think that’s the biggest thing both of us love being out there playing this sport, being part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we both were just frustrated more with the game than we were with each other."

Mahomes continued to emphasize that there aren't any lingering issues between himself and Bienemy and that they were over the whole situation shortly after that.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes said the offense is continuing to work on turnovers as well as becoming more efficient because they know what they are capable of.

Edited by LeRon Haire