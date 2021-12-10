Patrick Mahomes is not to be blamed for Chiefs' recent turnover struggles 

It's difficult to say that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't playing well when he is still one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League.

But this season, especially at the beginning, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start. Unable to win at home and racking up more turnovers than touchdowns. While it seems that the Chiefs have turned the page on their earlier struggles, it's still a work in progress.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 12 interceptions this season. That total is one more than Mahomes threw in the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons combined. But it is worth noting of those 12 interceptions, seven of those turnovers were tipped by his receivers in some capacity.

Patrick Mahomes not to blame for all of Chiefs turnovers

As quarterback, Mahomes will invariably take the brunt of the criticism for the Kansas City Chiefs turnovers. However, he has always taken responsibility, often telling the media this season that it's on him to 'make the play' whether it's a short pass or a deep ball down the field. But in the grand scheme of things, Mahomes' receivers need to hold onto the ball as part of the overall improvement of the Chiefs offense.

On Sunday night, in the Week 13 divisional matchup between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, Mahomes threw one interception. It was a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill that popped out of the latter's hands and right into the grateful grasp of Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Patrick Mahomes has set the bar high for himself after an impressive start to his young career. At just 26 years old, Mahomes is already an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion and will undoubtedly continue to break NFL passing records throughout his career.

Not all of the Chiefs turnover issues can be attributed to Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes only. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle, as well as tight end Travis Kelce, have all struggled on to the ball this season. Which is uncharacteristic of the three who are usually able to catch any pass Mahomes throws to them.

It seems that the Chiefs have been trying something new to combat the turnover problems. Mahomes emphasized this week when talking about the turnovers, saying that after a dropped pass, head coach Andy Reid will call another play to that same receiver to give them another chance at getting the ball.

“I’m going to go through the play regardless as to who is at what position and what the read is,” Mahomes explained. “Coach (Andy) Reid does a good job of kind of maneuvering it so we can get it back to them pretty quickly there.”

The Chiefs' plan to do that may work at fixing the problem. After Pringle dropped a pass on Sunday night, the next pass went to Pringle again, this time making the catch for 14 yards.

Between a talented Kansas City Chiefs offense and Andy Reid, the team should continue to tread in the right direction while lowering the amount of interceptions thrown by Mahomes in the process.

