"I have to be me"-Patrick Mahomes says he won't change despite increasing turnovers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has topped the stat sheet every season of his young career. But this season, there is one category he probably wishes he wasn't nearing the top of.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 12 interceptions in 12 games this season. He had thrown just 11 between the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined. But Mahomes doesn't seem to be too worried about his struggles when turning the ball over.

In his weekly media availability on Wednesday, Mahomes talked about the interceptions and how he plans on still trying to get the ball down the field to make a play.

"I’ll try to limit them as much as possible, but at the same time, I have to be me and continue to throw the football and give guys chances to make plays.”

Mahomes hopes Chiefs defense continues to keep them in games

Patrick Mahomes' 12 interceptions ranks him fourth in the National Football League. The only quarterbacks ahead of him are Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow with 14 and Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson tied at 13.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Patrick Mahomes has thrown a career-high-tying 12 INT this season



HOWEVER



7 of those INT have hit his receiver first. Patrick Mahomes has thrown a career-high-tying 12 INT this seasonHOWEVER7 of those INT have hit his receiver first. https://t.co/cvqpZloifK

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes said that he does take responsibility for the interceptions, but he and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't be changing their game plan moving forward. Mahomes said that, if the opportunity presents itself to take a shot downfield, then he will take it in hopes of getting one of his teammates the ball. Mahomes said that it is on him to get better placement on the ball.

"Like I said, some of the dropped passes — people get hung on them even the one in the game that got intercepted, if I throw the ball in a better spot and he makes the catch, probably splits and scores. I threw it high and hard, and it gets tipped up and picked."

KC Sports Report @KCSportsReport It’s crazy how we normalize Patrick Mahomes greatness. Only a handful of QB’s could even complete that pass and it’s just one of the many ridiculous plays QB1 makes weekly. It’s crazy how we normalize Patrick Mahomes greatness. Only a handful of QB’s could even complete that pass and it’s just one of the many ridiculous plays QB1 makes weekly. https://t.co/To914Qd1yg

Mahomes also showed his appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs defense and what they have been able to do on their end in regards to turnovers. Mahomes said that the reason that they have been able to stay in games and get a five-game winning streak is because the defense is able to make stops after a dreaded turnover.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend for a divisional matchup that could increase their lead in the AFC West.

Edited by Windy Goodloe