Watch: Patrick Mahomes drops snap, throws bizzare interception vs. Washington

Patrick Mahomes has had a bad season by his standards. But it's getting to the point where Mahomes is having a bad season overall. Mahomes has turned the ball over regularly this season. When looking at the end of last season, he started to throw more interceptions then.

In Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, Patrick Mahomes threw a ghastly interception. Up 13-10 against Washington and at Washington's 20-yard line, center Creed Humphrey snapped an errant snap that Mahomes dropped.

Patrick Mahomes picked the ball up and tried running to the right before being dragged down by a Washington defender. Mahomes attempted to throw the ball before falling into what was a poor decision. Bobby McCain happened to be in the area and had an easy interception.

Patrick Mahomes throws ghastly interception: one of many he's thrown this year.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't just had an issue throwing interceptions this season. Going back to last season, Mahomes has had 15 interceptions in the same amount of starts. As a result, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in turnovers, which contributes to their 2-3 record.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron What’s going on with Mahomes in KC?➖ 8 INT this season

➖ 15 INT in last 15 starts

➖ Chiefs lead NFL in turnovers What’s going on with Mahomes in KC?➖ 8 INT this season

➖ 15 INT in last 15 starts

➖ Chiefs lead NFL in turnovers https://t.co/pCN92iYLkE

Mahomes has had a tough time playing against soft zone coverage this season. Teams have sent fewer blitzes his way. In addition, defenses have double-teamed Tyreke Hill to the point where he's had three games with less than 63 yards. Travis Kelce still gets receptions but doesn't get to do as much after the catch.

Washington doesn't have a good pass defense, so it's concerning to see Patrick Mahomes struggling. The Chiefs offense has tried to balance out the passing-and-running games. But there's a fair question to be asked. Have the Chiefs lost their "it factor"?

Patrick Mahomes is among the league leaders in interceptions.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS League leaders in interceptions:Zach Wilson 9

Patrick Mahomes 8

Trevor Lawrence 8 League leaders in interceptions:Zach Wilson 9

Patrick Mahomes 8

Trevor Lawrence 8 https://t.co/0L6EDwfCDc

Patrick Mahomes is only one interception behind rookie Zack Wilson of the New York Jets for most in the NFL. Mahomes has thrown interceptions into double coverages. It's something he didn't do often early in his career.

In 2019 and 2020 combined, Mahomes threw 11 interceptions. He already has eight, and the Chiefs still have 11 games left to play. The Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. The Titans' defense doesn't create many turnovers but can be opportunistic if Mahomes struggles again.

Mahomes is learning that the NFL is a roller-coaster ride that will have a lot of ups and a lot of downs.

