Is there Thursday Night Football this week?

The NFL's Thursday Night Football has been a revelation for fans of the sport. Since its inception on November 23, 2006, Thursday Night Football has forced millions of NFL fans to tune in to games on a weekday other than Monday.

The recent NFL schedule has been a bit in flux due to the holiday scheduling of games as well as the recent postponement of several games due to COVID-19.

With this in mind, will there be NFL games on television this Thursday?

No NFL Thursday Night Football games will be played for the rest of the season

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

There are only two weeks left in the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Games in the last two weeks of the season will only be played on Sundays.

Therefore, no more NFL games will be played on Thursday nights for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

The last game played on Thursday night for this season was last week when the Tennessee Titans defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

There have been many engaging games played this season on Thursday Night Football. But perhaps none were as interesting as the Week 8 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The intrigue came from several angles. To begin, the Cardinals entered the game as the last unbeaten team in the NFL.

Kyler Murray was, at the time, one of the leading candidates for the NFL MVP award.

The offense for Arizona was red-hot with Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a cast of talented others.

During the game, Hopkins hauled in a 55-yard reception in the first quarter but injured his hamstring and played sparingly after that.

As for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was without his top two receiving options in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who were each out after testing positive of COVID-19 the previous week.

Despite injuries to Adams and Lazard along with losing tight end Robert Tonyan in the third quarter to an ankle injury, Rodgers and the Packers were able to sustain and pull off an improbable 24-21 victory.

Thursday Night Football is often seen as a double-edged sword for teams because they have to play in a short week.

But the team then gets an extended break since their next game isn't until 10 days later.

