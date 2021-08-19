Is Tom Brady genuinely impossible to hate?

Tom Brady is one of the biggest faces in sports, and that's far from a controversial statement. Of course, this means he will end up with a sea of lovers and haters.

However, those who have met Tom Brady and played with him say that he is genuinely a nice guy. James Harrison thought he would hate Tom Brady when he joined the Patriots after spending 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of their biggest rivals at the time, according to Insider via the Pat McAfee show. That said, even Harrison came around.

"When I first got there, obviously the first person I met was Tom, and he just introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was," Harrison said.

Harrison continued:

"But he does that with everybody. He's just a genuinely good person. I wanted to hate him when I got there, so I'm like, 'He's feeding me some B.S. He's just being a good guy in front of me.' I'm sitting back watching him for like, a week or two, and finally, I had to tell him. I'm like, 'Dude, I wanted to come here and hate you ... But I sat back and watched you.' That's why everybody likes him. He's a good dude!"

Tom Brady is a "good dude"

What Harrison was alluding to is that even though he has won more Super Bowls than anyone, he is as humble as one can hope off the field. He treats others with respect and doesn't let his ego inform his actions.

"Obviously the 1st person I met was @TomBrady & he introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was"@jharrison9292 said he wanted to hate Tom but he was too nice 😂 & he had NO problems with his time in New England #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/RSr81GdMRM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 18, 2021

Unlike many other quarterbacks, Brady does not have any skeletons in his closet. He doesn't get into fights and hasn't really been dealing with a media circus.

While this should be the norm in the NFL, it is not as common as one would hope.

Additionally, he doesn't have any obnoxious press conference moments or moments when he is bloviating about his Super Bowl riches. He may talk about them when asked, but he does not go out of his way to rub it in people's faces. In general, Tom Brady is far from an obnoxious guy.

Tom Brady also doesn't put himself in a position where he needs to apologize for something. Unliked players often have to give apologies and explain their actions after the fact. Liked players, on the other hand, never have to give explanations or apologize because they make it a priority to not offend people.

At the end of the day, Brady is respectful, calm, collected and humble in face-to-face interactions with players and the media. The NFL world is clearly in awe of the iconic quarterback, and with good reason.

