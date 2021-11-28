Is Tom Brady playing today vs Colts? Latest on QB's status

Tom Brady bounced back last week from his prior two-interception performance that ultimately resulted in a loss against the Washington Football Team. Brady played as his legendary self against the New York Giants (except for an interception).

The seven-time Super Bowl winner will lead the defending champions into battle Sunday against the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 7-3 and are starting to run away with the division.

The Colts will be ready but concerned because Brady is entering the time of year when he plays better than ever.

Tom Brady is playing today vs. Colts

Tom Brady is full-steam ahead and healthy as they travel to Indianapolis. Brady has stayed off the injury report all season, and his stellar play has shown he's in good health.

At 44 years old, the (arguably) most renowned athlete of all time is still adding more elements to his game. Brady isn't a mobile quarterback, and he's never going to be one at this stage in his career.

But he's more nimble on his feet than we've seen in past years. His offensive line has been good this season, although they're not quite as dominant consistently as they were a year ago.

Brady has extended plays slightly with his legs, and the Buccaneers offense leads the NFL in points per game as a result.

Tom Brady will be without Antonio Brown again but still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the lineup. Brown last played for the Buccaneers in Week 6, but he should be returning sooner than later.

When it comes to MVP voting, Brady is at the top of the list. Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray are right there in the mix for the award as well.

But no quarterback has consistently played at the same elite level as Brady this season.

Brady and the Buccaneers will need to score points against the Colts

Tom Brady will have to score a lot of points to keep up with Jonathan Taylor. Taylor became the first running back with 1,000 yards last week.

Ever since Derrick Henry went down with his injury, Taylor has taken the ball of best running back in the league and quite literally ran with it.

PFF @PFF Jonathan Taylor: 67 1st down runs this season



No other RB has more than 49 👀 Jonathan Taylor: 67 1st down runs this seasonNo other RB has more than 49 👀 https://t.co/DyPam9ibtt

The Colts have scored 30 or more points in four of their last five games since Taylor burst onto the scene. But Brady is a machine in the red zone and leads the NFL in passing touchdowns.

The game will be a contrast in style as Tom Brady will look to throw a lot. The Colts will lean on the run to try to limit the number of possessions Brady has.

This game has the game of the week potential.

