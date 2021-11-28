3 times Tom Brady won the internet 

Tom Brady is more than just one of the most influential quarterbacks to ever play football. He also happens to be one of the funniest people on social media when it comes to taking shots at himself or his biggest haters.

The fact of the matter is that Brady has seven Super Bowl rings and can troll anyone that he wants in the given football world because no one is as successful as he has been.

Here are three times that Tom Brady won the internet.

Which Tom Brady social media moment is the best?

Tom Brady's Halloween decoration

Tom Brady will always take shots when he can at those that have either bested him in the game of football or at least matched his level of skill. Brady and the Manning brothers have had their rivalry dating back to when Brady came into the league in 2000. Peyton had already been in since 1998 and Eli was soon to follow in 2004.

Back in 2019, Brady trolled Peyton Manning with a hilarious skeleton figure on his lawn for Halloween.

This joke was funny for a few reasons. Brady is wearing a Stormtrooper outfit that indicates he doesn't hit anything, as is the running joke for those soldiers from Star Wars, Peyton looks to be some sort of ghoul, and he retired back in 2016. Brady has outlasted Peyton in the league and is still playing at an elite level at age 44.

Tossing the Lombardi trophy

Winning the Super Bowl should come with quite a bit of freedom, but people lost their minds when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their Super Bowl parade on boats. Being on a boat isn't exactly front-page news, but when Tom Brady threw the Lombardi trophy over to Rob Gronkowski, the media lost its mind.

ABC News @ABC ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 https://t.co/G4DxTIa07F

No one knew at the time that the Lombardi trophy could float, so seeing Tom Brady lob the trophy to his teammates made everyone quite nervous. Thankfully it was caught and no harm came to the prestigious award. It would be quite ironic if Tom Brady decided to throw a bad pass when it was with the Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady plays catch with himself

Tom Brady is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, but even the internet couldn't believe that he was throwing to himself. A video back in July was posted of Brady throwing a ball in the dead center of a football throwing machine, which then shot it back out to him.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… https://t.co/PDl1puHr46

Even though Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, this would take an insane amount of accuracy to accomplish. The video, though, was later revealed to be edited. Still looks impressive if you ask us.

