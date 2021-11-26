"Thank you for retiring, don't ever come back" - Tom Brady trolls Drew Brees during Thanksgiving game tribute

Tom Brady is most certainly an individual that has a lot to be thankful for. That not only includes the all-important things in Maslow's hierarchy of needs (safety, security, love, etc...), but also things Brady has witnessed and achieved during his 22-year NFL career.

Perhaps one of the things that Brady is most thankful for is the retirement of Drew Brees. Last year, Brees, the former legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback, retired at season's end and accepted a job working Sunday Night Football games as an analyst for NBC.

During last night's Thanksgiving Day tryst against the Buffalo Bills, the Saints paid tribute to Brees at halftime. Among other things, the tribute also included a video message from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who had a hilarious note ready for his former rival and present-day friend.

Watch Brady's message in the video below:

Last night's game between the Bills and the Saints could not have been more of a sleeper — the appropriate game to watch after a day of getting full from turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.

The Bills won by a final score of 31-6, and despite the Saints having a plethora of injuries, it was still an encouraging win for Buffalo, who were coming off two losses in their last three games.

However, the Saints' halftime tribute to Drew Brees, which had Brady's hilarious video message, was the highlight of the night for fans at Caesar's Superdome.

"Thank you Drew": Moments from the tribute to Drew Brees at Caesar's Superdome

Brady's ribbing of Brees was a friendly and hilarious gesture of respect from one future Hall of Fame quarterback to another. Each of these legendary quarterbacks has their name littered across the NFL record books. Brady and Brees are also the only two players in the 80,000+ yards club.

During his tribute, a humble Drew Brees had this to say to the legions of fans packed into Caesar's Superdome:

"We've experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city. Thank you so much for loving us, thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud."

Tom Brady: no stranger to trolling

Brady loves a good trolling here and there, so this wasn't the first time he'd had an honest laugh at someone else's expense.

After a Week 1 victory this season over the Cowboys, Brady released a video telling fans "it's great to be 1-0." However, the video showed the time as 3:28 (on a computer screen just over his right shoulder), which is likely a reference to the Bucs' Week 13 opponents, the Atlanta Falcons. Back in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady's New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons after the Patriots engineered an epic comeback from being down 28-3 in the third quarter.

