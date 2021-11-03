Is Drew Brees coming out of retirement to play for Saints?

Drew Brees has been the epitome of the city of New Orleans since being traded there from the (then) San Diego Chargers in 2006. In addition to bringing a Super Bowl trophy to the bayou in the 2009-2010 NFL season, Brees is best known for being a vital member of the community post-Hurricane Katrina.

His work in the New Orleans community is well documented and Brees was part of the reason why the Saints were so instrumental in lifting the spirits of fellow residents.

With the recent season-ending ACL injury to Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, the world wants to know if Drew Brees will come out of retirement and once again save the city of New Orleans and the Saints?

Drew Brees says no to coming out of retirement to join the Saints

Drew Brees is in his first year of retirement and is currently an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football. During this past week's Sunday night telecast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, Brees said he would not be coming out of the booth to rejoin the Saints.

Here's what he had to say about Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who replaced Winston after the injury and played well enough to get the victory:

"I think he's going to do well. That's exactly why he brought him in last year when I got hurt. He's a cerebral guy who can pick up the system quickly. He can execute it."

Brees has direct knowledge of Siemian as they shared the same locker room during a brief tenure last season when Brees was injured.

What happened to Jameis Winston?

During the second quarter of the Saints' Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was inadvertently tackled from behind on his jersey collar by Bucs linebacker Devin White.

The tackle, which was penalized as a horse collar tackle, caused Winston's left knee to buckle and he had to be carried off the field. The injury caused Winston to be ruled out for the season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL. #Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL.

Trevor Siemian came on in relief of Winston and finished the game with 159 yards passing and one touchdown pass. Taysom Hill typically serves as the top backup to Winston, but he has been out on concussion protocol since a win over the Washington Football Team on October 10.

Saints head coach Sean Payton plays Hill all over the place, so he is not the typical drop-back passer, meaning the Saints may be in the neighborhood to sign another quarterback.

At least one thing is for certain and that's the fact that Drew Brees will continue to work on Sundays but just in the booth instead of back on the field.

