Jameis Winston injury: What happened to Saints QB?

Jameis Winston was having one of the best games of his career with the New Orleans Saints in a divisional clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback's afternoon ended early with a leg injury that didn't look good.

Winston was tackled from behind by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and landed awkwardly on the ground. His left leg bent in a strange way, and he also fell hitting his head on the ground. A 15-yard penalty was called on White for an illegal horse-collar tackle.

Trevor Siemian took over as the quarterback for the remainder of the game.

What happened to Jameis Winston?

The Saints quarterback was having a great game until his injury. As Winston was running the ball, he was grabbed by a defender on his back and hurt his knee while going to the ground. Early expectations are that he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Winston tried to walk off the field after the penalty and took a few steps, but he went to the ground right after and had to be helped off the field by Saints' trainers. Jameis went to the medical tent and was carted off the field to the locker room shortly after.

Trevor Siemian took over as Saints quarterback with Winston's injury because backup quarterback Taysom Hill was also deemed inactive before the game. Hill has been dealing with a concussion since October 10, suffered against the Washington Football Team, and has not returned to practice since.

There was no malice on White's part while making the play, but tackles from behind are always dangerous. The 15-yard penalty was assigned to the Buccaneers, but the fact that the Saints had to finish the game with the third quarterback on their depth chart was worse for New Orleans.

It was one of Winston's best games with the Saints before the injury. He only completed 6 passes out of 10 throws, but he did a great job dealing with the Buccaneers' aggressive front and made some nice throws even with New Orleans receivers not getting much separation. He also added 4 carries for 40 yards.

With Winston's leg injury and Hill still away from practice with a concussion, the Saints now have limited options in the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian should start in Winston's place, while fourth-round rookie Ian Book remains as the backup.

