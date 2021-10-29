NFL DFS picks: Jameis Winston and other players who are sleepers for Week 8

NFL DFS sleepers appear in virtually all winning lineups. Part of the fun of DFS tournaments is unearthing value picks in GPP and cash games when you need a unique lineup to compete.

Week 8 will have plenty of potential sleepers. If you’re looking to buy up on certain stud players, you can round out your lineup with the following sleeper picks:

DFS sleeper picks for NFL Fantasy Week 8

#1 - QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings: $6,000 | FanDuel: $7,400)

Jameis Winston’s FanDuel price is more in comparison to his DraftKings price in DFS format, but he’s a sleeper this week because he hasn’t exactly been a picture of success.

Add in the revenge factor narrative against a beatable Tampa Buccaneers defense, and Winston is the perfect DFS sleeper target. The Saints’ QB is a boom-or-bust candidate on any given Sunday, and this week is no different.

Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett Sean Payton with a fantastic analogy when asked about Jameis Winston facing Buccaneers... Said it won't be like the Fast Times at Ridgemont High character who took over the game after his car got destroyed. Especially at the QB position where you have so much to focus on. Sean Payton with a fantastic analogy when asked about Jameis Winston facing Buccaneers... Said it won't be like the Fast Times at Ridgemont High character who took over the game after his car got destroyed. Especially at the QB position where you have so much to focus on.

#2 - RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (DraftKings: $5,600 | FanDuel: $5,700)

The injury to Malcolm Brown makes Myles Gaskin a prime DFS sleeper candidate. The Dolphins will have a negative game script to keep up with the rolling Buffalo Bills, so expect Gaskins to get plenty of pass-catching targets. He’ll split some carries with Salvon Ahmed, but the potential pass-catching work makes Gaskins’ price a value this week.

#3 - RB Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings: $4,900 | FanDuel: $5,700)

The New York Jets lost their prized rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for a few games, making Michael Carter a decent DFS sleeper play this week due to extra dump-off targets from backup quarterback Mike White.

The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals should get ahead quickly, so look for the Jets to pass the ball more to play catchup. Michael Carter is a good DFS sleeper pick to combine with other players you might want to pay up for at this low price point.

Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.



In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays.



That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory. Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays. That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory.

#4 - WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (DraftKings: $5,500 | FanDuel: $6,200)

The Philadelphia Eagles get on the road to take on the Detroit Lions and their beatable pass defense. At low prices in DFS formats on DK and FD, DeVonta Smith is a great sleeper pick to rack up yards and touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a fantasy darling but a real-life football dud. However, he should have a great day against the Lions in Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

#5 - WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $6,600)

The Indianapolis Colts versus Tennessee Titans game has the third-highest point total for the week. At his low DFS price, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a sleeper candidate to smash against the Titans' pass defense.

Even with T.Y. Hilton potentially back in the lineup, Pittman should see enough targets and red zone targets to exceed DFS prices on DK and FD.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar