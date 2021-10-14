Is Tom Brady playing tonight vs. Eagles in Week 6?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football battle of conference foes. The Buccaneers are coming off of a resounding 45-17 win vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Eagles scored an upset over the Carolina Panthers by a score of 21-18, sending the Eagles into a second-place tie with the Washington Football Team in the NFC East division.

Despite Brady’s gaudy stat-line after the game against the Dolphins (441 yards passing with five touchdowns and no interceptions), all the news after the game was the image of Tom Brady’s right thumb being wrapped up as he was speaking to the media.

The question remains, will Tom Brady suit up against the Eagles in a short week?

Is Tom Brady playing on Thursday Night Football?

On Tuesday, Brady spoke to reporters about his injury and stated that he expects to have some discomfort on the thumb for at least another day or two. However, he is indeed expected to be ready and able to play against the Eagles tonight.

During his time in New England, Brady was forced to stay mum on things such as injuries because of the culture created by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. To be a Patriot meant to keep quiet, put your head down and do your job.

Since Brady arrived in Tampa, there has been a noticeable difference in how Brady seems more personable, and the same applies to how he spoke of his right thumb injury this week.

Here is what Brady had to say regarding the injury to his right thumb:

“In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys. I’d probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don’t care so much. It’s just kind of a football injury, so I’ll do my best to get ready for this game—we'll see what happens.”

The Bucs must protect Brady tonight

With an injured right thumb and potentially playing on a short week, this may be quite the task for Brady and the Buccaneers to overcome. The Eagles are flying high with confidence after pulling off an upset victory over the Carolina Panthers.

With a front line featuring former All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who is having a career year, the Buccaneers offensive line has added pressure to keep Brady upright and to protect the thumb from becoming more of a problem than it already is.

